$250K Powerball ticket bought in Thurmont still unclaimed, according to Maryland Lottery

A lottery ticket worth $250,000 was purchased in Thurmont but is still unclaimed, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
The winning numbers are 14, 41, 50, 56 and 57; the Powerball was 18. The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Frederick Road in the Frederick County town.
The player must claim the prize within 182 days of the drawing, which took place Aug. 31. The third-tier prize would typically be worth $50,000, but the player added the Power Play multiplier for an extra $1 when purchasing the ticket, according to a news release from Maryland Lottery.
A winning Keno ticket purchased Sept. 1 at CarterQue BBQ & Grilling Co. in Mount Airy was also unclaimed as of Tuesday, according to the release. The win is worth $15,000.