Three dead after head-on collision on Route 140 in Westminster

Three people are dead after a head-on collision on Route 140 in Westminster on Saturday night, Maryland State Police said Sunday morning.
Just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2017 Chevy Camaro was traveling eastbound on Route 140 west of Hughes Shop Road when they attempted to pass another vehicle by driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a state police news release. While doing so, the driver struck a blue 2018 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound head-on, police said.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Camaro were pronounced dead by Westminster Volunteer Fire Department personnel. Police identified the driver of the Corolla as Anna Marie Lienhard, 20, of Westminster. The other two individuals had not been identified as of Sunday morning.
The road was closed for four hours as police investigated the crash, the news release said. Police said speed was a factor in the collision.
State police said the incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.