Carroll County offers plenty of engaging activities, year-round

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Carroll County, you’ll have many options, no matter the season. From fire company carnivals, to the annual PEEPshow, special events bring thousands to the county. If you’re looking for something a little quieter, swimming holes, lakes and trails are available for cool dips, fishing, hiking and more. Read all about some of the best of what Carroll has to offer below.

Special events

The annual PEEPshow is the Carroll County Arts Council’s largest fundraiser and the biggest tourism event in Carroll County, attracting more than 20,000 visitors each spring to see dozens of creative pieces fashioned out of or inspired by PEEPs, chick and bunny-shaped confections that are made by Just Born, Inc., in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The first PEEPshow in Westminster was in 2008, and the show has grown each year since then. It is held each spring, with artists entering creations in March and spectators visiting the creations and voting for their favorites through early April at the TownMall of Westminster. Find out more at MarshmallowPEEPshow.com.

Advertisement

The county started its own springtime Veterans Celebration in 2022, with the intention of promoting area veterans’ engagement with veterans service organizations and providing a free, family friendly time for local veterans and their families. The Veterans Services Program of Carroll County produces the annual event, with insights from the Veterans Advisory Council and the county’s Celebration Committee, which was formed in 2022 for the express purpose of coordinating and funding the event. Each year, it will highlight veterans of certain conflicts. In 2023, veterans of the Afghanistan War were honored. For more information, go to carrollcountymd.gov/government/boards-commissions/veterans-advisory-council/veterans-celebration-of-carroll-county/.

Carnival goers wait in line for their turn on a thrill ride during the Gamber and Community Fire Company's carnival on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Fire company carnivals are synonymous with summer in Carroll County — food, rides, games, and camaraderie. Carnivals are held in May, June, July and August. Check each company’s website for details.

Advertisement

New Windsor Fire Department, nwfd10.org

Gamber & Community Fire Company, gambervfd.org

gambervfd.org Union Bridge, ubfc8.org

ubfc8.org Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, tvfc5.org

Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, sykesvillefire.org

Harney Volunteer Fire Company, harneyfire11.org

harneyfire11.org Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, manchestervfd.org

Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, winfieldvfd.org

Reese Volunteer Fire Company, reesevfc.org

Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, mavfc.org

Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, hampsteadvfd.org

Lucas Barnett, 15, blow-dries their Shorthorn Bull "Jax" as Lorelai Barnett, 9, combs him after a bath at the Maryland State Fair. They will be competring in an "Open Show" Sunday. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

The Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair has drawn thousands of attendees each year for more than a century, at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Center Drive, Westminster. A showcase of Carroll County 4-H and FFA members exhibiting in project areas ranging from livestock, crafts and gardening to technology and fine arts, the event began in 1897 and has been held at the Ag Center since 1954. Entertainment includes a tractor pull, vintage farm stock racing, local bands and a car demolition derby. For more information, go to carrollcountyfair.com.

Renee Bunn of Newark, Del., indulges in a sample of mead from Clear Skies Meadery of Gaithersburg during the Maryland Wine Festival at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Maryland Wine Festival is held each year at the Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., in Westminster, the third weekend in September. More than 10,000 wine enthusiasts typically turn out for the showcase of Maryland wineries on the farm museum grounds to sample a few hundred wines from one end of the state to the other. Find out more at carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org/event-calendar.

A great blue heron searches for food on the banks of Lake Hashawha, while Manchester residents Camron Reitz and Gabrielle Smith try their own take at fishing from the pier on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Get outside

Get food from farm to table with your own hands by heading out to Baugher’s Orchard to pick your own produce. Strawberries are in season May and June, cherries and sweet garden peas in June, peaches, nectarines and plums in July and August, apples in August through October and pumpkins and other fall items in October and November. Hot food and baked goods are available for purchase, and there’s a petting zoo as well. Call the pick-your-own hotline at 410-857-0111 or visit baughers.com.

Piney Run Reservoir, 30 Martz Road in Sykesville, is a 300-acre lake owned by the Carroll County Department of Parks and Recreation that offers multiple boat ramps and canoe and kayak rentals. Fishers have the opportunity to catch a variety of species from largemouth bass, sunfish, bluegill, yellow perch, channel catfish and black crappie.

Lions Club Park swimming hole, at the corner of Old Hanover Road and Littlestown Pike in Union Mills, is a traditional swimming draw for those who want a natural experience in fresh, running water or to have a picnic lunch in the pavilion.

Hashawha Lake, 300 John Owings Road in Westminster, combines fishing opportunities with bird and wildlife watching with a restored wetland area at the beginning of the Stream Trail at Hashawha Environmental Center.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Community Pond, 30 College View Blvd., in Westminster, offers fishing or a chance to simply feed the ducks and geese that call the pond home. It also offers a paved trail in form of a figure eight.

Leister Park, 4134 Black Rock Road in Hampstead, offers a 1.56-mile paved trail that can be picked up from the park’s parking lot or from Black Rock Road.

Advertisement

Sandymount Park, 2250 Old Westminster Pike in Finksburg, has a 1-mile paved walking path that extends around the park’s three fields. Freedom Park, 1111 Raincliffe Road in Eldersburg, offers a big loop and a smaller loop. Other trails are located at Cape Horn Park in Hampstead, Deer Park in Westminster, Krimgold Park in Woodbine, Morgan Run Natural Environment Area in Westminster and Wakefield Valley Park in Westminster.

Carroll has multiple 18-hole golf courses, all open to the public, including: The Links at Challedon, 6166 Challedon Circle in Mount Airy; Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golfview Lane in Hampstead; River Downs Golf Club, 1900 River Downs Drive in Finksburg; and Westminster National Golf Course, 2158 Littlestown Pike in Westminster. There also is one public nine-hole course: McDaniel College Golf Club, 207 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westminster. The private 18-hole Piney Branch Golf Club, 5301 Trenton Mill Road in Hampstead, straddles Carroll and Baltimore counties. If you are just looking to hit balls on the driving range – or have a drink, listen to some live music or play mini-golf – there’s always Island Green Family Fun Center, 1199 Pleasant Valley Road South, Westminster.

Madelyn Baker, 9, of Littlestown, Pa. participates in a hoop and stick relay, as counselor Karoline Sorrell of Finksburg, is seen through the hoop during the Living History Camp at Carroll County Farm Museum on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Explore local history

The Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster, provides the public with a chance to experience mid-19th century rural life. The farm museum opened to the public on Aug. 13, 1966. The museum grounds include original farm structures, such as the farmhouse and a bank barn, built in 1852-53. Other buildings include a 1700s log barn, smokehouse, broom shop, saddlery, springhouse, living history center, wagon shed, general store exhibit, firehouse, and a one-room schoolhouse, according to carrollcountytourism.org. A guided tour through the seven decorated rooms in the farmhouse is provided.

The Historical Society of Carroll County, 210 E Main St. in Westminster, was founded in 1939 to save the Sherman-Fisher-Shellman House (1807) from demolition, according to hsccmd.org. Over the years, the society also acquired the Kimmey House (c. 1800) and Cockey’s (c. 1820). All three historic houses help create the foundation for the historical society’s mission – tell Carroll County’s stories and place them within the larger context of the American experience. The historical society has collected and continues to collect the tangible remembrances of Carroll County history dating from the settlement period to the present.

DAVE MUNCH/STAFF PHOTO Jeb Bath and Joe Berry take a load of corn to the ovens for roasting at the Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival at the Union Mills Homestead Saturday. (DAVE MUNCH / Carroll County Times)

The Union Mills Homestead is a historic landmark and has been the Shriver family homestead for six generations, according to unionmills.org. Located at 3311 Littlestown Pike, north of Westminster, it’s a museum of American rural culture featuring original artifacts; everything is much the same as when the Shriver family lived there. Tours of the main house, blacksmith shop and functioning grist mill offer a step into the past. It’s cultural and Civil War history make Union Mills Homestead a popular destination for school groups and history buffs. The beautiful gardens and rustic meeting barn provide a scenic venue for weddings and gatherings. The homestead hosts events such as a Flower & Plant Market, Civil War Encampment, Corn Roast Festival, Maryland Microbrewery Festival, the Mason-Dixon Jeep Gathering, and a Christkindlmarkt, a German-style Christmas marketplace.