The Shepherd’s Staff closes its donation shed following tornado damage

A Westminster-based nonprofit announced Monday that it will temporarily close its donation shed to undergo needed repairs following last month’s tornado.
The Shepherd’s Staff, a Christian outreach and support center that serves those in need, closed its donation shed Monday and it will remain closed through the end of May. The organization will still accept donations for its Blessings Closet, Easter Baskets, Bingo and Empty Bowls, according to a new release from The Shepherd’s Staff.
The Feb. 7 tornado that blew through Westminster brought down several trees and power lines in the area of The Shepherd’s Staff. Although the house that serves as offices and guest service was untouched, the shed was damaged along with some picnic tables.
Donations had been left overnight recently, which became an issue “from the perspective of being able to take care of the items and store them properly,” according to Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff.
According to Meadows, the shed suffered from roof and water damage.
“We don’t want to have anything in there that could get damaged or ruined,” said Meadows. “A lot of people provide a lot of wonderful donations and the last thing we want to do is have anything happen to them.”
Meadows was happy that no one from the organization was harmed during the storm.
“We were so blessed that no one was hurt during the storm, and we want to ensure that it stays that way. We promise to be up and running soon and appreciate everyone’s patience," said Meadows in the release.
They anticipate for the shed to reopen for yard sale donations only from May 4 to May 22, but it is projected to reopen for distribution on June 1.
The repairs also give the organization the opportunity to update other aspects of the donation shed, Meadows said.
“We’re taking advantage of the situation essentially and looking at not only repairs but ways that we can retool the shed to make it more user-friendly and also looking at our current policies and procedures,” said Meadows. “And, perhaps, revamping how the current operation is taking place at the shed. So, a lot of things going on outside the repairs, which just came in at a good time.”
Meadows said the organization needs this time so they can serve the community better.
“We really appreciate the support of the community; their generosity is amazing and we literally can’t do what we do without them," said Meadows. “We just need this bit of time to be able to regroup so that we can serve the community in the best possible way.”