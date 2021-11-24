From green bean casserole to stuffing: Carroll Countians tell us their favorite Thanksgiving meal sides

The sweet potato casserole was a favorite as a kid because it was essentially a dessert. As the dishes were passed around the table, my brother and I jockeyed for position to make sure we not only got a healthy spoonful of sweet potato mash, but got the crispy topping as well. Then you stirred the melting marshmallows into the mash for a really sweet treat. The true desserts would follow, but this was a primer.”