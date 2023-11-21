Ravens QB Lamar Jackson helps distribute turkeys for Carroll County Food Sunday in Westminster

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kids play football in the parking lot as they wait for Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson to make his appearance at the first annual Community Fun Day 'Catch-a-Turkey' event at Blaze Pizza in Westminster on Saturday. Frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving fare are distributed by volunteers and made possible through the collaborative efforts of Westminster Rescue Mission, Carroll County Food Sunday, and generous sponsors. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Thanks to Carroll County Food Sunday almost 600 households in the county will be sitting down to a hearty meal on Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit organization in Westminster, Eldersburg, and Taneytown, spent the last week distributing turkeys and side dishes to 592 families. Of that, 150 were handed out Saturday by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, as part of a “Catch-a-Turkey” event at Blaze Pizza in Westminster, which the organization hopes will become an annual tradition.

“The holiday time is our busiest time,” said Caroline Babylon, executive director of the nonprofit. “This week has been our busiest.”

Babylon said most households receiving a Thanksgiving dinner also come to the organization for food throughout the year.

“These are families that come see us already,” she said. “They get their regular food for the week and a bag for Thanksgiving.”

Clients who receive food from Food Sunday must be Carroll County residents, but that is the only qualification. No financial information is required.

“We don’t really ask any questions,” Babylon said. “It’s for anyone that walks in the door that needs food.”

During the pandemic, additional emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments, also known as food stamps, were provided for struggling families. But those additional payments ended in March. That has resulted in a larger number of people needing assistance this year, Babylon said.

“You walk in the grocery store and everything costs [more],” she said.

With Christmas just four weeks away, Food Sunday is gearing up to help even more families.

For Christmas meals, families will be getting ham or turkey, macaroni and cheese, corn and applesauce.

First Financial Federal Credit Union has donated funds to pay for hams and turkeys this year, Babylon said.

Carroll County Food Sunday launched in 1982, and today counts on community fundraisers and direct mail solicitation of county residents for funding, its website states.

