Carroll County government officials have ‘Two Sides’ to their stories, showcasing a love of reading

"Two Sides to the Story" podcast Hosts; Ted Zaleski and Lori Hierstetter, pose for a photo with author C.W. “Charlie” Goodyear. Ted Zaleski discusses the book “President Garfield; From Radical to Unifier” with author C.W. “Charlie” Goodyear at Carroll Lutheran Village - Krug Chapel, Saturday July 8, 2023. Ted Zaleski, the budget and finance director for Carroll County government, has a podcast “Two Sides To The Story” with his podcast partner, Lori Hierstetter, where he talks about his love of reading and books. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

As Carroll County’s director of Management and Budget, Ted Zaleski is a familiar face to many, guiding county officials in budgeting and spending decisions throughout his normal workday. And Lory Hierstetter is well known to government employees and new hires for her work as the county’s director of the Department of Human Resources.

But when the two are done with their day jobs, they get behind the mics, teaming up to create a podcast they call, “Two Sides to the Story.”

Zaleski and Hierstetter launched the podcast in October with a special event at Exploration Commons at the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library, which can be viewed on YouTube.

Zaleski says his number one passion is reading, his online bio stating that “often with a book in hand and always with a story in mind, Ted is a loyal friend to every book he meets.”

“I can’t remember a time I was not reading,” Zaleski said.

The idea for the podcast was born several years ago, when Zaleski mentioned to Lynn Wheeler, who was then the Carroll County Public Library executive director, that he’d be interested in conducting author interviews, if ever given the chance. A few days later, he was on a stage in front of 250 people interviewing New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva.

After conducting dozens of interviews, Zaleski said, “I started thinking, maybe I can do something on my own, maybe I can do a podcast?”

Since the October launch, they have made 30 episodes. Each episode is intended to share their love of reading, and hopefully inspire others to pick up a book, they say.

Leadership in management and budget is his day job, but Zaleski said he treats his love of reading as more than just a hobby.

“There are different parts of me. People see only certain parts of me. What they see is not always the case,” he said. “This is my first podcast. I started a blog years ago that was a flop. A podcast has always remained on my mind.”

Before launching the podcast, Hierstetter and Zaleski were working on writing a book together. That work has taken a back seat as their schedules have filled up with interviewing authors, discussing local bookstores, book festivals and libraries.

“A big part of what we do is visiting bookstores, and libraries,” Zaleski said. “We call it ‘Good Book Hunting.’ Book people are exceptional people, and we talk about that on our episodes.”

They use their podcast to promote three independent bookstores in the county — The Last Word, on Main Street in Mount Airy; Rudolph Girls Books on Main Street in Westminster; and A Likely Story Bookstore, on Main Street in Sykesville.

“Our main goals are to promote literacy, promote small book businesses, and promote community resources for books, like libraries,” Zaleski said.

Zaleski’s reading topics of choice include everything from fantasy fiction to history and science, almost anything, he says, except romance novels or books on finance.

Hierstetter gravitates toward children’s books and nonfiction about self-empowerment.

As a child she was an avid reader. “Fond favorites included titles in the ‘Mr. Men’ and ‘Little Miss’ series,” she says on the podcast’s website, which she went on to collect and read to her own children.

When not working in human resources, she works on her dream of becoming an author herself. She is currently writing a book on personal development, with a working title of “Little Book of Bliss.”

Hierstetter said the podcast’s name is meant to reflect their two different personalities and ways of looking at books.

The podcast also offers the perspective of a man and woman, along with Zaleski’s love of fiction, and her preference for nonfiction.

“It’s really a nice mix,” she said. “People are listening to a show where you get two sides to the story.”

Listeners can find their podcast on the streaming sites Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Play. Episodes and more information on the two hosts, can also be found at the website, https://www.twosides2thestory.com.