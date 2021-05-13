‘A field that she is truly committed to’: Carroll County Teacher of the Year shares her passion for the job

Dawne Dill, an English teacher at Century High School, said her goal as Teacher of the Year is to show people how much Carroll County teachers love students.
“I think the pubic has this perception that maybe we don’t love our job or don’t love students enough,” she said.
But that’s why they do it, Dill added.
The announcement that Dill won Carroll County Teacher of the Year happened during Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting. She was one of eight finalists after being named an Outstanding Teacher. She said she was shocked when she found out she won because there are so many great teachers that would properly represent Carroll County. But one thing she said she can confidently do well is say how awesome the job and students are.
Dill is from the small town of Lebanon, Indiana. She and her husband moved to Maryland in 2003 and to Carroll in 2010. She said part of the reason they came to Carroll was so her kids could attend Carroll County Public Schools.
She said the system is amazing, the students are kind, caring and try really hard. And the staff is supportive of each other.
Last year’s Teacher of the Year, Jena Ehmann, who teaches at Winfield Elementary, was part of the committee that chose Dill.
“We were really excited to see her passion for teaching,” Ehmann said, adding that all the candidates generally had that. However, “when she spoke, you can just tell this is a field that she is truly committed to.”
Ehmann said Dill embodies what it means to be a teacher, and although her high school students have sports, jobs and other things going on at home, Dill still sees them as a student.
Ehmann said her advice to her successor is to enjoy it because it goes quickly, but to take advantage of opportunities like collaborating and learning more about education. She added that Dill should remember what she did before she became Teacher of the Year because it’s the reason why she was selected in the first place.
As part of the Teacher of the Year application, Dillon had to write an essay on why she should be considered for the prestigious title. She wrote that she had a handful of teachers who inspired her and challenged her to become the type of person she wants to be.
“Even today, I sometimes say things that remind me of those great teachers,” she wrote.
Dill said in an interview that one of her influential teachers taught her about having a good relationship with students.
“And she was the teacher who first really showed me my teachers really care about me as a person,” she said, adding she still treasures that relationship to this day.
The 46-year-old said she wanted to figure out how to do that with her students.
She said her sons have also helped make Dill the teacher she is today. One is a general education student and the other is a special education student. Her son with special needs taught her patience, she said, something a teacher can never have enough of. But the main thing she learned from he sons is having to change to meet their needs. It’s something a teacher might have to do. Some classes she can be “a little looser or a little crazier” and in other classes she has to be more serious.
“I think having my boys teach me that at home helps me to be more adaptable,” she said. “I think changing our personalities to meet the classes in front of us is important.”
Dill wrote in her essay she loves her students, though society gives teenagers a bed reputation.
“High school students are so fragile but they don’t want anyone to know,” she said in an interview, adding they appreciate praise and respect thought they might not show it. “When you show them that you care about them they’ll pretty much do whatever you ask them to do.”
But you can’t fake it, she said, because they will hold you accountable.
She also learns a lot of from them. She said she learned in class Thursday about Lil Tay, a rapper on social media, when they were discussing the book “1984.” Students told her the artist wasn’t rich “she just flexed on other people’s money,” Dill said. She added it was relevant to the conversation.
Dill, a leader of Century’s health, human and social sciences academy, is not only a champion for students but for teachers as well.
“I don’t know why but it seems like a lot of teachers still have a fair bit of self-doubt,” she said, adding particularly younger female teachers second guess themselves or compare themselves to others.
She said she tries hard to encourage those teachers to believe in themselves and praise them for the activities they do.
“I mean there’s so many good teachers that don’t think they’re good teachers and that’s really sad,” she said.
Principal Brian Booz said he was extremely excited for Dill’s win and suspects those who chose her for Teacher of the Year picked up on the positivity that radiates from her.
He said Century was having a mini celebration for her after school on Thursday with cake and ice cream sandwiches.
Booz said Dill loves working with students, is incredibly positive and is always thinking about what she and the school can do for kids.
“If you spend just a few minutes around Mrs. Dill you automatically get a sense of her energy,” Booz said. “She always has this level of optimism and excitement and really just high energy that is infectious from everyone around them.”