Taneytown man, 68, flown to shock trauma after crashing truck in Westminster

A 68-year-old Taneytown man was flown to a shock trauma center after a single-vehicle crash in a residential area of Westminster on Thursday evening, officials said.
At about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and fire/rescue officials responded to the scene of the crash at Rockland Road near Wampler Lane in Westminster, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jonathan Light said.
Investigators found the man was driving a 2000 Ford pickup truck north on Rockland Road before he struck a guardrail north of where the road intersects with Wampler Lane, coming to a rest in a wooded area, Light said.
The man was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma center in Baltimore from Westminster Elementary School, Light said, about a mile southeast of the crash. The man’s medical condition wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning.
An investigation is ongoing, and any potential charges “will be issued at the conclusion of the investigation,” Light said.