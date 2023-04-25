Taneytown voter guide 2023: Here where candidates for mayor, City Council stand on the issues

Editor’s note: Baltimore Sun Media’s voter guides allows candidates to provide their background, policy and platforms on issues, in their own words. Any questions or feedback can be sent to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.

Three candidates are running for mayor and two candidates are seeking two open seats on the five-member Taneytown City Council in this year’s election.

The mayor of Taneytown earns an annual salary of $8,000, and council members earn $4,000 annually. They are a nonpartisan board of officials. The mayor only votes to break a tie vote among the City Council members.

Taneytown’s election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 1, at the Taneytown Police Station, 120 E. Baltimore St. For more information about voting in this year’s election, go to https://www.taneytownmd.gov/news_detail_T6_R337.php.

Candidates for mayor

Bradley J. Wantz

Age: 41

Occupation & election experience: Mayor (City of Taneytown) & Village Content Manager (Cross Keys Village), Served 2015-2019 Taneytown City Council; 2019-present Mayor

Why are you running?

During my first term as mayor, the City has experienced tremendous progress over the last four years improving services that were long overdue for attention and upgrades. From parks and recreation programs to the utility system, I stood by my promise to allocate funds to these programs to bring them up to where they need to be. I am extremely proud to say that the City now has balanced budgets, with our fund balance only being used to fund capital projects instead of day-to-day expenses. This proves a fiscally responsible administration that brought in more grant funding than ever before in order to continue maintaining the same tax rate. My philosophy on controlled growth has also kept the city ahead of development and will only move forward with new housing when the City knows that services can handle the additional strain. While growth is inevitable, the City must control the time and rate of growth in order to ensure that our current citizens are not left to clean up the mess. Keeping what is special about Taneytown requires a knowledge of what we have been through so that we can protect that charm. Taneytown is truly my hometown. It’s where I was born and raised, and I want to see it protected from outside influences that change the character of communities negatively.

What is the most important issue in Taneytown?

The most important issue for the City right now is ongoing compliance issues between our wastewater treatment plant and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE). As the state mandates border-line unreasonable quality of treated water discharge, we have been dealing with neglected parts of our utility system. We have undertaken major projects to repair and replace aging sewer lines and reduce the inflow and infiltration of ground and stormwater that contributes to overburdening our treatment plant. We have also implemented changes in the operations of the treatment plant to better prepare for equipment failures and reduce downtime. The financial benefit of the American Rescue Plan Act (as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) has enabled us to fast-track these projects without taking on additional debt or increasing the cost of services. But there is still work to be done, and a leadership team with knowledge and experience in these issues is vital for the City to continue making progress.

Explain what you believe is the best way to address truck traffic through Taneytown?

The absolute best way to address the truck traffic is to have an alternative route for them to utilize, and that would be the bypass that I have been diligently lobbying for over the last four years. We are now closer than ever with the County being in our corner, along with acquiring property in the right-of-way and making the construction of sections a requirement for developers in the right-of-way. We have been building relationships in the State government and will be lobbying for construction until we have a commitment. In the meantime, we are victims of the State Highway Administration’s governance. Any attempts to deter truck traffic through inconvenient and overbearing enforcement measures will cause greater traffic delays and negatively impact our industrial manufacturers.

Would you change anything about Taneytown’s growth and development?

Taneytown is finally on the right track. Over the last four years, my administration has been focused on maintaining control over growth and did not approve a single development during that period. Instead, we worked to have properties held in waiting so that we could control when they inevitably develop, meaning it will only happen when the City is ready to support the new population. My plan has put the city in the driver’s seat, and we are not being pushed around by developers.

Christopher Miller

Age: 29

Occupation & election experience: Entrepreneur with a diverse range of experiences. I enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 17, and following my service, I worked as a Contract Specialist for the Veteran’s Affairs, handling both grant and contract work for the federal government. Now, I co-own a business, Laughing Coffin, which offers games, hobbies, and recreational activities to the youth in Taneytown. I am also a proud father of five children, and I owe a huge thanks to my wife, Rachael Miller, for her unwavering support and strength in holding everything together during my absence.

Why are you running?

I am confident that I can bring a higher level of representation to Taneytown. Over the past four years, citizens’ voices and concerns have been neglected, leaving many feeling disconnected from their representatives. One council member, who has been absent for the entire duration, now “seeks a promotion”, while the Mayor has been frequently unresponsive. In my view, the Mayor’s role is to be a strong advocate for citizens, which requires active engagement with the community throughout their entire term, not just during election season. This entails attending community events, engaging with citizens, and advocating for them before the Council to ensure their voices are heard. Moreover, we must ensure that our voices are heard at the state and county levels as well. There is much more that can be done in this regard, and I firmly believe that we can achieve better outcomes for Taneytown. My decision to run for office is based on the belief that our citizens deserve better representation. If the councilman and the Mayor had effectively performed their duties over the past four years, I would not be running.

What is the most important issue in Taneytown?

In Taneytown, the top priority for the citizens is undoubtedly public safety. A close second is the need for improved communication between City Hall and its residents. Public safety concerns in our community include the high volume of traffic passing through residential areas and the excessive speeds at which vehicles are moving. These issues are not limited to the town center or Main Street but are present throughout our entire community. As traffic builds up, drivers seek alternate routes, often speeding through quiet neighborhoods, endangering our youth who frequently use these roads. To address this issue, we must implement increased traffic enforcement and traffic calming measures to reduce the risk of accidents. We cannot continue to point fingers at the State and must take responsibility for the safety of our community. Furthermore, we must prioritize pedestrian safety by improving walkability in Taneytown, ensuring that all communities are easily accessible and connected. With the growing traffic on side roads and limited sidewalks, we must act before tragedy strikes.

Explain what you believe is the best way to address truck traffic through Taneytown?

To effectively address the issue of truck traffic in our town, we must recognize that a bypass is the ultimate solution, but its completion could take several years even if we start immediately. Hence, we need to explore alternative measures to reduce truck traffic. One such measure is to equip our local police department to weigh commercial trucks and deter them from evading the scales. We can also make it more inconvenient for trucks using our town as a connector, but we must be mindful of the potential implications. Additionally, we should allocate resources to develop sections of the bypass and secure the required right of ways. While a bypass remains the most viable long-term solution, we cannot neglect efforts to ease traffic in the interim. It’s crucial to acknowledge the impact of traffic on all areas of the town, not just Main Street.

Would you change anything about Taneytown’s Growth and Development?

Inevitably, Taneytown will undergo growth and development. However, it’s crucial that the people of Taneytown have a say in the direction of that growth, and feel like their voices are being heard. We must ensure that development is not forced upon them without their input or consent. While compromise is necessary, our focus should be on securing further concessions from developers who want to build here, as well as ensuring that they contribute to our commercial development. Above all, the future of the town should be determined by the citizens of Taneytown, not by a select few. As Mayor and Council, we are elected representatives and advocates of the people, and it’s our responsibility to listen to them. This includes issues such as annexation, zoning density changes, and new commercial development. It’s not enough to listen only to the loudest voices; we must also ensure that we’re reaching out to all members of the community. Growth and development should always directly benefit the citizens of Taneytown, and not be driven by a desire for control. We are here to represent, not dictate.

Daniel Haines

Age: 25

Occupation & election experience:: I work full-time as an American Sign Language interpreter, and I serve part time in the Maryland Army National Guard as an intelligence analyst. I’ve served one term on the Taneytown City Council, and prior to that I was a community volunteer.

Why are you running?

I’m interested in running because I want to see the town I grew up in continue to improve. I strongly believe in being the change that I want to see, and I think public service is one of the most effective ways to accomplish that. My campaign is about building bridges, helping others, and working towards a community in collaboration.

What is the most important issue in Taneytown?

The most important issue in Taneytown is public safety. Public safety should be the highest priority of any local government. I plan to address the issue by rebuilding and strengthening the Taneytown Police Department. I will work to do this through a comprehensive plan that aims to improve officer working conditions, wages, benefits, and opportunities for growth.

Explain what you believe is the best way to address truck traffic through Taneytown?

I believe the best way to address truck traffic through Taneytown is with the Taneytown Bypass project. While that’s a long-term solution, our community has made significant progress on it in just the past few months thanks to the hard work and diligence of residents, city-staff, business owners, and community organizations. As mayor I will continue the progress we’ve seen, and that kind of collaboration is how I plan to address the many challenges we face in Taneytown. However, I plan to identify and implement short-term solutions wherever possible through traffic-calming solutions such as automated speed enforcement, flashing “your speed” signs, faux brick intersections, speed tables, and mirrors at low-visibility intersections.

Would you change anything about Taneytown’s Growth and Development?

One thing I would change about Taneytown’s growth and development is by making it an even more transparent and informative process through an information sheet that delivers actual preemptive numbers to the public. You know how you look at buying a house, and it plainly states the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage of the property, what type of heat it uses and so on? Why doesn’t a development proposal have a cover sheet with similar information? A proposed development should include the current assessment rate of the parcel and projected assessment rate of the completed development, with corresponding tax revenue from that parcel. It should explain upfront how much it will cost the city to maintain the streets based on a cost per foot of road maintenance, and how much it will cost to pump and clean the water. Implementing this standard will easily answer residents’ questions about growth and development, prevent the spread of misinformation, and help City Hall make transparent decisions.

Candidates for City Council

James (Jim) McCarron

Age: 75

Occupation: Branch Manager, Loan Officer, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

Election experience: First elected to City Council in 1985. I have thirty-eight years of unbroken municipal service. I served a Councilman, Mayor pro-tem and Mayor (3 terms, 12 years) Also I’ve been active in the Maryland Municipal League, serving as State President, Legislative Committee Chair and Communications Committee Chair and Carroll Chapter President , three terms and I am currently serving as the Chair of the Taneytown Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).

Why are you running?

I have a strong desire to serve the citizens of Taneytown. I believe because of my years of experience I can offer the City a wealth knowledge and hands on experience that will keep Taneytown the leader among Carroll County municipalities.

What is the most important issue in Taneytown?

Maintaining our small town charm while making sure future growth is balanced and managed for the benefit of all.

Explain what you believe is the best way to address truck traffic through Taneytown?

Since 1967 there has been talk of a “Taneytown by pass” The original proposal and the updated proposals since, show a north south route (MD 140, Baltimore Street) by pass extending south of the city and rejoining MD 140 (Emmitsburg Road) just north of town. Additional plans (developed while I was Mayor) show an extension to bypass to MD 194 (Frederick & York St) north of the town FSK Highway-Littlestown Pike). This project should remain a goal and be part of our comprehensive plan. This would enable though traffic, especially truck traffic, to bypass our downtown. Realistically, this project would require a huge budget and years to complete. I am not sure we should plan on this happening in then immediate future. The project should be pursued and developed, perhaps in stages. In order for businesses to prosper and for the safety of pedestrians and just the desire for a quieter downtown, we need to do something, now not sometime in the future. I feel a better solution is to control the traffic through traffic calming devises and cross walk monitoring. This can be done economically and immediately. It will require study and co-operation of the the State . We will face strong opposition from the trucking industry. The reality is that the City may only suggest and recommend changes to these routes because they are state highways an beyond our jurisdiction to control directly.

Would you change anything about Taneytown’s growth and development?

Some growth is necessary if we are to maintain the level of services our citizens have come to expect.. Without growth, the costs for those services will continue to rise. Your tax dollars pay for these services. If growth were stopped, the only way we will be able to pay for those services in the future is to raise (property) taxes. Adding to our tax base, through growth, is a remedy for increased taxes. We, in City government are charged with providing essential services through reasonable taxes. We need to be held accountable for fulfilling this responsibility. That said, accepting any growth that comes our way is neither warranted or prudent. Those you elect must both plan and manage growth in order to assure that the broadening of the tax base (growing) allows us to maintain the City’s character and hold on to the qualities of life that have become the reason many of us chose Taneytown as our home. During my many years in municipal government I have seen the result of other community’s adapting a no growth policy. The fact is that growth will not stop, but continue around the city’s borders. Growth outside the City’s borders is growth we don’t control. Growth within the City’s borders is growth we DO control.

Christopher Tillman

Age: 60

Occupation: I am one of the proprietors of Georges on York Bed and Breakfast in downtown Taneytown, and I am also project manager and estimator for Charles Tillman Paving, a family owned business providing excavation, paving and utility installation services for public and private projects.

Election experience: I am the immediate past President of the Taneytown Chamber of Commerce, and still serve on their board of directors. I have a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware, and 40 years of experience in the construction industry, the last 18 years as a company owner.

Why are you running?

In addition, Georges on York has been operating for nearly five years. I know firsthand what it takes to run a small business in challenging times. Over my construction career I have managed $40 million highway projects, overseen regional fiber optic cable installation covering 5 states, paved state highways, bridge approaches and parking lots, and managed construction of multiple exhibits for the Maryland Zoo, sitework for dozens of school buildings and additions, miles of utility installations, and built countless stormwater management and bioretention facilities. My experience and knowledge base brings a level of technical expertise with the nuts and bolts of operating a city like Taneytown to the Council. I speak the language of the engineers who are evaluating, submitting or recommending development plans and city projects. I understand the complexity of water and sewer systems and have a wealth of experience managing contracts. More than that I want to bring a fresh vision to Taneytown government with the perspective of a person with actual business experience, and an understanding of what works and what doesn’t for small businesses. I also bring the perspective of a resident of downtown and know firsthand the impact of the traffic on pedestrian safety, the historic buildings, and the quality of life.

Would you change anything about Taneytown’s growth and development?

When my wife and I came to Taneytown to open our bed and breakfast, we wanted to be part of a community on the upswing. We saw the potential here for this town to be so much more than it was. Unfortunately what we found was a town still mired in its past, where little has changed in over 30 years. Any change that happened was brought about mostly by the inertia of so many new residents in short period of time. Development is coming whether we are ready for it or not, so we need to be ready for the changes that come with it. There are opportunities and challenges that come with continued development, and we need to be prepared to meet them. One of the biggest things I’d like to help change is the perception of Taneytown, from the inside and the outside. Taneytown has not just an image problem, but a self-image problem. This is a great place with great people, tons of history, great architecture, and a short drive to almost anything you want to do. We need to tell that story, and leave the past behind us. Get more community involvement in public matters. Engage the citizens, encourage participation in the process of government. Continue working with our partners at the state and county level, and with property owner and proposed developments, to make the bypass a reality. To review the sign ordinances and make them up to date with current technology, and to make sure they actually serve the needs of the business community and their customers. Review and fix the Community Village zoning classification to make it workable for developers and to actually give the community look, feel, and functionality it was intended. Help create a better downtown, with more small businesses providing the types of goods and services residents are looking for. Incentivize investment and returning former storefronts back to retail use. Utilize the existing marketplace of wedding guests and bridal parties at the venues in town to make Taneytown a destination, and not just a stop.