Taneytown to honor African American Civil War soldiers as part of Black History Month

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 13, 2020 6:03 PM
John Wesley Cook is one of five African American Civil War soldiers buried at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Taneytown.
In celebration of Black History Month, the City of Taneytown is hosting an event Saturday to honor five African American Civil War soldiers buried at St Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Similar to the Wreaths Across America event held in December, community members are invited to participate in honoring those soldiers Saturday at the cemetery behind Saint Joseph’s Church, at 44 Frederick St. in Taneytown.

The program, which begins at 10 a.m., will include the Harney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post honor guard, an invocation, a reading of the names, a 21-gun salute and a playing of taps.

Taneytown Councilman Darryl Hale said that a local historian, David Buie, suggested the event to the city and provided the historical information on all five of the soldiers: John Cotes/Coates, John Wesley Cook, Randolph Frealing, David Hill and Caleb Johnson.
John Wesley Cook, whose tombstone is being cleaned here, is one of five African American Civil War soldiers buried at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Taneytown.
Hale said, “This event is in recognition of Black History Month as a way to honor the African American Civil War soldiers who are interred in St. Joseph’s cemetery.”

Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz said that while many of the older grave markers are nearly impossible to identify, each of the five will be recognized with a wreath.

Wantz said, “As we celebrate the history of African Americans in and around Taneytown, as well as across the nation, it is particularly special to remember and celebrate those who served our nation during a time that they were not being recognized as equals. Their sacrifice deserves to be equally honored and admired, and their legacy never forgotten. With this ceremony serving as a small symbol of our reverence we hope to help better educate residents about our rich history and the diversity of people who made Taneytown what it is today.”

The wreaths and canopy used in the event were donated by Babylon Vault Co. in New Windsor.

Gabrielle Copeland Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor, and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.

