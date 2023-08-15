First day of testimony in Taneytown shooting trial details conflict over stolen construction equipment

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A jury trial began Monday for a Taneytown man charged in a nonfatal shooting at his home Feb. 10 on East Baltimore Street.

Michael Joiner, 37, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Ted Rill, also of Tanyetown, following an argument over construction equipment. Joiner was also charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and four counts of reckless endangerment.

The trial is taking place in Carroll County Circuit Court before Judge Thomas Stansfield.

Joiner’s wife, Kristen Naill, 34, has been charged separately in the shooting, and faces trial on two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and four counts of reckless endangerment. Her trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29, according to court documents.

The shooting took place in the 300 block of East Baltimore Street, according to a news release by Taneytown Police, who responded at 3:14 p.m., Feb. 10 to reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found both Joiner and Rill shot. Joiner was holding a handgun, the news release said.

Both Joiner and Naill are being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Police gave the following account of the shooting in the news release:

On Feb. 10, Ted Rill, and his father, Lester Rill, arrived at Joiner and Naill’s home to discuss the return of stolen property. Naill put a gun to Ted Rill’s head and Joiner turned his gun on Lester Rill. A struggle for the guns ensued and Naill’s gun accidentally discharged. Joiner then intentionally shot Ted Rill twice in the leg. Joiner and Rill were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Police recovered surveillance video.

The confrontation was sparked by an argument over a stolen tamper, a tool with a long handle and a heavy, square base used for leveling and firmly packing materials such as dirt, clay, sand and gravel, said Deputy State’s Attorney Sandra Johnson at the trial.

On Jan. 30, two men stole the tamper from Rills Construction in Taneytown, Johnson said, and on the day of the shooting, Joiner called Ted Rill and told him he had the tamper and just learned it had been stolen.

Johnson said Ted and Lester Rill went to Joiner’s house in the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, to discuss the return of the tamper.

“Before [Ted Rill steps foot on the property, there are two guns pointed at him,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that Naill pointed a handgun at Ted Rill’s head.

“You will see from the video that Ted Rill was able to get the gun away from Naill,” Johnson said. “Joiner then points a gun [at] the father who was in the truck, who is asking, ‘What are you doing?’”

Rill then approached Joiner to defend himself and the father, Johnson said

A Feb. 28 news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office details what happened next.

“Ted Rill advanced on Joiner, who then pointed the gun at him,” the release states. “Ted Rill began to punch Joiner and they began to struggle. During the struggle, the gun Ted Rill took from Naill accidentally discharged [with the bullet hitting Joiner]. Joiner then intentionally shot Ted Rill twice in the leg.”

Johnson told the jury that the shooting happened near two schools and occurred shortly after Northwest Middle School had dismissed students for the day.

“This was a very dangerous situation,” Johnson said. “[Ted] Rill didn’t start this. Rill came to get his tamper back.”

Dustin Rill, who works at Rills Construction and is a relative of the Rills, testified Monday that the gas tamper engine was stolen on Jan. 30 from the back of a truck. He testified that the act was caught on an outside security camera. He also testified that he learned on a group text that Ted Rill was going to get the tamper from Joiner, and he offered to help but never heard back.

Dustin Rill said he was heading home Feb. 10 when he passed the Joiner house and noticed police vehicles. He pulled in and saw Ted Rill face down on the ground. Lester Rill was in the truck crying, Dustin Rill testified.

“[Ted was face down the whole time, so I rolled him over,” Dustin Rill said. “There was lots of blood, so I put pressure on it until the paramedics showed up. Ted was out of it. He was foaming at the mouth and was definitely in pain.”

Taneytown Police Officer Lt. Jessie Castellar testified that it was a chaotic scene when he arrived, and he ordered Joiner to drop the gun.

During cross examination, defense attorney Thomas Edward Hickman got Castellar to admit that in his 15 years with the force, he had “a lot of contact with Ted Rill.”

In Hickman’s opening statement to the jury, he said Joiner is a father of two who enjoys hunting and fishing.

Hickman said Joiner completed certified firearm training courses with the Maryland State Police.

Hickman told the jury Monday that Joiner was approached by Rills Construction asking if he wanted a tamper. Joiner said he paid $500 for the equipment, which he later learned “might” be stolen, Hickman said.

Hickman told the jury that Ted and Lester Rill showed up at Joiner’s house asking for the equipment back, and Joiner asked for his money back. Nothing was decided then, and the Rills left, Hickman told the jury.

Next, “there was a series of phone calls between Rill and Joiner,” said Hickman, which included threats to Joiner and his children. Hickman said Joiner then told Naill to get his guns and to stay in the house with the children.

When the Rills return to the house, Hickman said, Naill was outside and pointed a gun at Ted Rill and demanded that he get off the property.

Hickman claimed during his statement that Ted Rill suffers from mental disorders that include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and is also an alcoholic.

Hickman said his client smelled alcohol on Rill’s breath during the attack.

“That’s what this guy had along with other [things] when he attacks,” he said. “He was never charged. He’s out in the streets. You’re gonna hear that Mike [Joiner exercised restraint before he shot. We believe you’re gonna find Mike not guilty.”

The trial is expected to continue through Friday.