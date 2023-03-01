Taneytown couple indicted by grand jury in February shooting that left two injured

A Carroll County grand jury has indicted a Taneytown couple on charges related to a Feb. 10 shooting at their home on East Baltimore Street.

Michael Joiner, 36, of Taneytown was indicted Feb. 23 on one count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and four counts of reckless endangerment, according to a Wednesday news release from Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven N. Shoemaker Jr.

Joiner’s wife, Kristen Naill, 33, was indicted Feb. 23 on two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of use of firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and four counts of reckless endangerment, according to the news release.

Both Joiner and Naill are being held without bail in the Carroll County Detention Center. Attorney Thomas E. Hickman of Westminster is representing Joiner and Naill and could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident in which the couple is charged occurred on Feb. 10, when Taneytown Police officers responded at 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street for a report of shots fired, the news release said.

When police arrived, they found Joiner and another man shot, and Joiner had a handgun in his hand, the news release said.

Police gave the following account of the incident, according to the news release:

On Feb. 10, two Taneytown men arrived at Joiner and Naill’s home to discuss the return of stolen property. Naill put a gun to one man’s head and Joiner turned his gun on the other man. A struggle for the guns ensued and Naill’s gun accidentally discharged. Joiner then intentionally shot one of the men twice in the leg.

Joiner and one of the men were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The shooting occurred shortly after Northwest Middle School had dismissed students for the day, and many children were in the area when shots were fired, the news release said.

The couple will have a status conference with counsel and prosecutors before a judge within 60 days. At that time, a trial date will be set, the state’s attorney’s office said.