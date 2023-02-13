Maryland State Police still investigating shooting involving two Taneytown men

The Maryland State Police continue to investigate a Friday afternoon shooting in Taneytown that left two men injured.

The police identified the two men as Michael Joyner, 36, and Ted Rill, 38, both of Taneytown. Police said they believe Joyner is the owner of the property where the shooting occurred, in the 300 block of East Baltimore Street, a state police news release said.

A Real Property Data Search of the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation showed that Michael Joiner owns the property at 334 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown.

The two men were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore Friday afternoon after Taneytown Police Department officers responded at 3:14 p.m. to the shooting.

Shock Trauma declined to give any information on their conditions on Monday.

State troopers from the Westminster Barrack and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene Friday.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is leading the investigation.