Five Northwest Middle School students sent to hospital following Wednesday bus crash in Carroll County

Five Northwest Middle School students were sent to Carroll County Hospital Center on Wednesday afternoon after the school bus they were riding was struck by a car at the intersection of Union Bridge and Middleburg roads in Taneytown.

All injuries were believed to be minor, according to Carey Gaddis, communications officer for Carroll County Public Schools. As of Thursday afternoon, police had no status reports on the conditions of the students.

Advertisement

Twenty-one Northwest Middle students, ranging in age from 11 to 14 years old, were on the bus when it collided at 3:22 p.m., Wednesday, with a 2015 Mazda passenger car driven by an 18-year-old New Windsor man, according to Cpl. Jonathan Light, a spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The bus was being driven by a 57-year-old woman, according to Light, and traveling westbound on Middleburg Road when the crash occurred.

Advertisement

Gaddis said that Northwest Middle School Assistant Principal Dave Bortz reported to the scene and most students were released to parents. The remaining students were transported home on another spare bus.

Neither driver suffered injuries warranting a trip to the hospital, according to police.

“The investigation is still open and charges, if any, will be determined at a later time,” Light said.

This story may be updated.