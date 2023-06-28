Taneytown begins second search for new police chief to replace Jason Etzler, who resigned in November

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The City of Taneytown is making a second attempt to find a new police chief.

After former chief Jason Etzler resigned Nov. 2, the city accepted applications for the position through Jan. 15. The city received 15 applications and officials identified a leading candidate, but that candidate pulled out of contention earlier this spring. Officials temporarily halted the search while the city conducted an election.

The May 1 election resulted in a new mayor and two new City Council members.

As of this week, City Manager Jim Wieprecht confirmed that a new search for a police chief had begun.

“[We] have opened the position on PoliceApp, the service we use for applications for the department, and the position will be advertised on [the city’s] website shortly,” Wieprecht said. “We’re currently evaluating other means of advertising the position as well.”

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31, he said.

According to the job posting, the chief’s salary range will be between $85,000 and $105,000, depending upon qualifications and the chief will oversee a department of 15 officers in the city of 8,000 residents.

Former Mayor Bradley Wantz and the Taneytown City Council officially appointed Maj. Robert Mitchell as the city’s acting police chief after Etzler resigned Nov. 2. Etzler had been placed on administrative leave for what the department called “an intra-departmental personnel matter” earlier in the fall. The city has declined to give more details about the matter.

The city requires that the police chief have a college degree in criminal justice, public administration or a related field and significant professional law enforcement experience as a certified Maryland Law Enforcement Officer, including five years supervisory experience.

The new posting includes additional duties and responsibilities that were not included in the initial job search listing, which Mayor Chris Miller said he helped to develop. The first item listed on the “general responsibilities” list is that the chief will “provide strong, ethical leadership” to the department.

There are 24 essential job duties now listed. They include:

Formulate policies and regulations governing activities of the department.

Prepare, interpret, maintain, and modify rules and regulations governing the force.

Investigate charges and complaints against officers.

Counsel and evaluate personnel.

Conduct frequent inspections of the department, oversee training, maintain all training files, and provide in-service training and range firing for all officers.

Supervise the force through review of reports and unannounced inspections.

Serve as public relations officer.

Manage the department’s fiscal budget consistent with direction from the city manager.

The selected candidate will be required to complete a six-month probationary period during which “performance will be regularly evaluated to ensure they are meeting the expectations of the role and the community,” the job posting states.

The city’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave two times in four years.

Etzler began serving as acting chief in January 2019 after former Taneytown Police Chief William Tyler was placed on administrative leave by the city. Tyler had served as chief for 15 years and resigned on Jan. 30, 2019. Three weeks later, Tyler pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of Maryland to one count of illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun.

In January 2020, a federal judge sentenced Tyler to a year and a day in prison with three years of supervised release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines said the case began with a citizen tip to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that Tyler and another officer had taken two machine guns from the police department and were using them for their own purposes.

Etzler was officially sworn in as chief in August 2019. Etzler had worked for the police department for 20 years before that.

City officials declined on multiple occasions to give any details on the terms of Etzler’s administrative leave, including when it started and why it was necessary. The city also declined to state why Etzler resigned.