Taneytown planning commission allows cannabis grower to continue renovation, makes site plan decisions

“We let them start working on their interior renovations with what the county calls a contingent start. That lets them begin framing, rough wiring, but it doesn’t give them the ability to get any work inspected,” James Wieprecht, the city’s director of planning, said in an interview. “What the commission granted tonight was they authorized me to go to the county and say, ‘We’re OK with them continuing their interior work, if you are as the county.’ ”