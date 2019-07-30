Taneytown planning commission allows cannabis grower to continue renovation, makes site plan decisions

At its Monday night meeting, the Taneytown planning commission approved continued preliminary work at a medical cannabis facility, waived an otherwise required site plan for one business and required an amended site plan from another.
Maryland Compassionate Care and Wellness, the medical cannabis growing facility in Taneytown, is in the process of an internal — and, eventually, external — renovation project.
The commission voted unanimously Monday to allow the company to continue with that inside construction work.
“We let them start working on their interior renovations with what the county calls a contingent start. That lets them begin framing, rough wiring, but it doesn’t give them the ability to get any work inspected,” James Wieprecht, the city’s director of planning, said in an interview. “What the commission granted tonight was they authorized me to go to the county and say, ‘We’re OK with them continuing their interior work, if you are as the county.’ ”
In another case, a developer considering purchasing a property on which he hoped to build a pole barn-type structure to house dump trucks requested the commission waive the otherwise required development site plan.
Jack DiGangi told the commission that the six dump trucks from Innovative Earth Solutions and Transport Services LCC, which he and his wife own, would be parked in a pole-barn structure, but that the cost of a full site plan would prohibit their plans from purchasing the property at 5245 Taneytown Pike.
The commission voted unanimously to approve a waiver for the DiGangis’ businesses.
But in the case of the developer of the Tannery Barn, a historic farm property at 61 Frederick St. being renovated for use as a wedding venue, the commission voted to halt, for the time being, work being done there.
Wieprecht and the commission discussed the fact that work had been done to enclose a pavilion on the property that, according to the original site development plans approved by the planning commission, was to be left open.
The commission also heard public comments from neighbors who claimed that stormwater runoff from the Tannery Barn property was damaging their property.
The commission voted unanimously first to require the developer hire an out-site expert to solve the stormwater issue, and then voted unanimously to require the developer return before the commission with an amended site plan.