Pavement repairs on Route 140 between Westminster and Taneytown to begin Tuesday

Pavement repairs beginning Tuesday will affect traffic on 3 miles of Route 140, also known as Taneytown Pike, from Mayberry Road to the roundabout at Route 832, between Westminster and Taneytown, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Temporary traffic control flaggers will be in place during work hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on weekdays. Both directions of traffic will continue on Route 140.

The surfacing project is expected to be completed in two weeks, weathering permitting, the news release said.

Contractor C.J. Miller LLC, based in Hampstead, will use electronic signs, barrels and cones to guide motorists through the work zone area.

“Motorists are asked to be patient and stay alert in the work zone,” the news release said.

The pavement repairs are not related to SHA’s intersection improvements to Route 140 at Mayberry Road. That project will extend left-turn lanes, construct new right-turn lanes, enhance road shoulders for bike use and install traffic signal warning lights and is expected to last through summer and cost $4.86 million.

For information on all State Highway Administration projects, go to roads.maryland.gov.