Two Taneytown residents displaced in house fire, fire company says

A house fire displaced two Taneytown residents after their home caught fire in the 200 block of Colbert Street on Sunday night, according to a fire company official.
The homeowner was alone in the house when a smoke detector alerted him to the fire, according to Mike Glass, public information officer for Taneytown fire company. The other resident was away at the time, he said.
Six fire companies responded after the initial call went out at about 8:54 p.m., Glass said, and those first on scene said there was a large fire in the attached garage. A sprinkler system in the house kept the fire mostly contained to the garage, but flames spread to the second floor of the single-family home where the bedrooms are, he said. Fire apparatus returned from the scene at approximately 11 p.m.
Glass said circumstances could have been much worse if there weren’t sprinklers and smoke detectors.
“These people can see that smoke detectors work and sprinklers work," he said.
No one was injured in the fire, according to Glass. He would not comment on the cause of the fire and said the Maryland State Fire Marshal was investigating. Calls to a state fire marshal spokesperson and the northeast regional office were not immediately returned Monday morning.
Glass said the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Firefighters responded from Emmitsburg, Harney; Littlestown, Pennsylvania; Pleasant Valley, Taneytown, and Union Bridge, according to Glass.