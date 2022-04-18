Woman killed, seven others displaced following two-alarm house fire in Taneytown

The aftermath of fatal, 2-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in the 2700 block of Roop Road in Taneytown is pictured Monday, April 18, 2022. The fire, which was reported at 11:35 a.m. on April 16th, brought 40 firefighters from the Taneytown fire company and surrounding fire departments who were able to control the fire in 90 minutes. The fire, which killed one person and displaced seven others, is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal as well as the Carroll County Sheriffâ€™s Office. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

A two-alarm Taneytown house fire killed a woman and displaced seven others over the weekend, according to a statement by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Deputies from the fire marshal and the Carroll County Sheriff’s offices say the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department and area fire departments arrived at the house in the 2700 block of Roop Road around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. It took 90 minutes for 40 firefighters to get the two-alarm fire under control, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Lt. Jon Harman of the Harney Volunteer Fire Company first responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. He said fire companies from Union Bridge, Pleasant Valley, New Windsor and Westminster assisted Taneytown firefighters in extinguishing the blaze.

“The whole house was fully engulfed when I got there and it was a decent-sized house — there was fire pretty much blowing out of every window of the structure and all of our operations were fighting the fire from outside,” Harman said.

Advertisement

The aftermath of fatal, 2-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in the 2700 block of Roop Road in Taneytown is pictured Monday, April 18, 2022. The fire, which was reported at 11:35 a.m. on April 16th, brought 40 firefighters from the Taneytown fire company and surrounding fire departments who were able to control the fire in 90 minutes. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

During an investigation within the house, officials discovered the remains of a deceased occupant, who was later identified as Jan I. Williams, 57 of Taneytown. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death, according to the statement.

“Unfortunately because of the amount of fire, we were unable to enter the structure at all during any time of the fire fighting — I knew pretty much from the get-go that the resident [who] was still inside was not going to be able to make it out alive,” Harman said.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage and displaced seven occupants. One male occupant was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Harman.

“He put his arm threw a window or something to try to get out from the fire,” Harman said.

No working smoke alarms were discovered in the home, which was owned by Keith Warner, according to fire investigators. A joint investigation is being held by the State Fire Marshal and the Carroll County Sheriff’s office to determine the origin and cause of the fire.