One dead in Monday afternoon fire in Taneytown, fire marshal says

A damaged window is seen while crews work at the scene of an apartment fire on the 500 block of Daisy Drive, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Taneytown. (Harrison Jones/Carroll County Times)

One person is dead following a house fire in Carroll County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story home on Daisy Drive in Taneytown at about 2:22 p.m., according to fire marshal spokesperson Oliver Alkire.

A team of state fire marshal investigators responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which killed one person, Alkire said.

This story will be updated.