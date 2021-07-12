Apartment fire above Ave’s Country Store in Taneytown injures one, displaces 12, officials say

One woman was injured after an apartment fire Saturday in Taneytown that displaced a dozen people from their homes and damaged a business on the ground floor.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal reported that a two-story multi-unit building at 30 East Baltimore Street caught fire just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $150,000 in losses to its contents.
A woman was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for burns to her face and hands, the fire marshal said. A woman next door in the same building was taken to Carroll Hospital to be evaluated for minor smoke inhalation.
Four apartments were damaged as well as Ava’s Country Store, which is located in the same building, according to the report. The Red Cross is assisting the 12 people living there who were displaced by the fire.
Oliver Alkire, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal office, said Red Cross assistance can vary. It could be clothing and food donations, a gift card or providing a few nights in a hotel.
About 60 firefighters, primarily from the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, were on the scene, according to the fire marshal’s office. It took about an hour for the flames to be controlled.
The fire originated in the second floor bedroom in the rear of the apartment. Alkire said Monday the cause is still under investigation.