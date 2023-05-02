Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz loses reelection bid; voters choose Christopher Miller as next mayor

Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz has lost his bid for reelection to Christopher Miller, according to results posted to the City of Taneytown’s Facebook page on Monday night.

Candidate for mayor Chris Miller signs in to vote Monday, with help from chief election judge Bill Kennedy, Sue Billings of the Board of Elections, and election judge Barbara Heltebridle. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Wantz, 41, had served one four-year term as mayor of Taneytown and had two challengers in the May 1 election.

Miller, 29, earned the most votes Monday, with 426; Wantz received 188 votes; and Daniel Haines, 25, a one-term City Council member, received 178 votes.

Miller co-owns Laughing Coffin in Taneytown, an e-sports and competitive gaming center on Broad Street. When asked prior to the election why he was running for mayor, Miller said, “There were a lot of promises that went unfilled in 2019, and people are looking for someone that truly is looking to represent them and address the issues they face here.

“My wife told me to stop complaining about elected officials here and to do something about (it), so here I am.”

Two City Council seats were also on the ballot, with only two candidates. Christopher Tillman received 644 votes and James McCarron earned 602 votes.

McCarron, 75, is Taneytown’s former mayor. He was first elected in 2007 and served as mayor for 12 years before losing to Wantz in 2019. Prior to becoming mayor, he was elected to the City Council in 1985, serving 22 years.

Tillman, 60, is the owner of Georges on York Bed and Breakfast in downtown Taneytown. He is also the owner of Charles Tillman Paving, Inc., a construction, paving, excavating and utilities company in the Baltimore area.

According to the Taneytown election results, there are 5,321 registered active voters in the city, and 796 participated in the election, for a turnout of 14.95%.

The mayor of Taneytown earns an annual salary of $8,000, while a council member earns $4,000. The mayor only votes on decisions made by the City Council when there is a tie.