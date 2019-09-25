Taneytown hiring for director of parks and rec

The City of Taneytown is hiring for a new Director of Parks and Recreation, according to a job ad the city posted to social media Wednesday.
The posted requirements for the position are a high school diploma as well as CPR and first aid certifications.
“The ideal candidate will be able to communicate clearly and effectively, both orally and in writing and have knowledge of principles, practices and objectives of public parks and recreation administration,” the advertisement reads. The full-time position comes with benefits and a salary scale starting at $34,788 per year.
The position is opening up as current Director Bob Mitchell, formerly a law enforcement officer, takes on a new position with the Taneytown Police Department, according to Taneytown Acting City Manager James Wieprecht.
“Bob will remain employed with the City so he can help bring the new Parks and Rec director up to speed,” Wieprecht wrote in an email. “Bob was recently sworn in as a Major in our Police Dept., and he is now officially Major Mitchell of [Taneytown Police Department], but until his old position is filled he’ll be doing some double duty.”
The director will take on management of the city’s six parks, Bollinger Park, Flickinger Park, Taneytown High School Park and Skate Park, Taneytown Memorial Park, Roth Avenue Park and Roberts Mill Park, as well as multiple playgrounds and sports fields.