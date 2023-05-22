August trial date set for Taneytown couple charged in February shooting that left two injured

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A jury trial for a Taneytown couple charged in a Feb. 10 shooting at their home on East Baltimore Street has been set for August in Carroll County Circuit Court.

The four-day trial for Michael Joiner, 36, and his wife, Kristen Naill, 33, both of Taneytown, is scheduled for Aug. 14-18, according to court documents. A judge has yet to be assigned.

Joiner was indicted Feb. 23 on one count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and four counts of reckless endangerment, according to a news release from Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven N. Shoemaker Jr.

The charges of attempted second-degree murder and assault in the first degree are felonies. The use of a firearm and reckless endangerment are both misdemeanors.

Naill was indicted Feb. 23 on two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of use of firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and four counts of reckless endangerment, according to the news release.

The charge of assault in the first degree is a felony, while the remaining charges are misdemeanors.

Both Joiner and Naill are being held in the Carroll County Detention Center, according to Maj. Dennis Harmon.

Attorney Thomas E. Hickman of Westminster is representing Joiner and Naill but could not be reached for comment Monday.

The incident in which the couple is charged occurred on Feb. 10, when Taneytown Police officers responded at 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore St., for a report of shots fired.

Police gave the following account of the incident in a news release:

On Feb. 10, two Taneytown men arrived at Joiner and Naill’s home to discuss the return of stolen property. Naill put a gun to one man’s head and Joiner turned his gun on the other man. A struggle for the guns ensued and Naill’s gun accidentally discharged. Joiner then intentionally shot one of the men twice in the leg.

When police arrived, they found Joiner and another man shot, and Joiner had a handgun in his hand. Joiner and one of the men were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The shooting occurred shortly after Northwest Middle School had dismissed students for the day, and many children were in the area when shots were fired, police said.