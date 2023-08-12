Taneytown spouses to be tried separately for February shooting; first trial begins Monday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Taneytown couple will be tried separately on charges related to a Feb. 10 shooting at their home on East Baltimore Street.

On Monday a jury trial for Michael Joiner, 37, is set to begin with Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stansfield presiding.

A circuit court jury trial for Joiner’s wife, Kristen Naill, 34, is scheduled to begin Nov. 27, according to court records. A judge has not been assigned.

Nail and Joiner were both indicted Feb. 23. Joiner was indicted on one count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Naill was indicted on two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of use of firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Both Joiner and Naill are being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Attorney Thomas Edward Hickman of Westminster is representing Joiner. When reached Friday, Hickman said he had no comment concerning the case.

Attorney Eric Michael Offutt of Westminster is representing Naill, according to court documents. Offutt was unable to be reached for comment.

The incident in which the couple is charged occurred on Feb. 10, when Taneytown Police officers responded at 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street for a report of shots fired, according to a police news release.

When police arrived, they found Joiner and another man shot, and Joiner had a handgun in his hand, the news release said.

Police gave the following account of the incident in the news release:

On Feb. 10, two Taneytown men arrived at Joiner and Naill’s home to discuss the return of stolen property. Naill put a gun to one man’s head and Joiner turned his gun on the other man. A struggle for the guns ensued and Naill’s gun accidentally discharged. Joiner then intentionally shot one of the men twice in the leg. Joiner and one of the men were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.