Taneytown man flown to shock trauma after single-vehicle collision

A 34-year-old Taneytown man was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after a single-vehicle collision Sunday night on Harney Road.
According to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office news release, sheriff’s deputies and Taneytown police and fire/rescue personnel responded at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday to a call about a truck going off the road and hitting a tree in the 4600 block of Harney Road.
Investigation showed that a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by the Taneytown man, who was not identified in the release, was travelling northbound on Harney Road in a section with a left downhill curve in the roadway. The vehicle began skidding, overturned, and struck a tree. The driver was initially trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by rescue personnel.
The driver was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to shock trauma with what the release described as life-threatening injuries.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Master Deputy Craft at 410-386-5900 or bcraft@carrollcountymd.gov.
