Taneytown hires new police chief; mayor fires city attorney, angering council members

Taneytown has gained one top government official, but lost another.

Mayor Christopher Miller announced this week that he fired the city’s longtime attorney. Meanwhile, the City Council hired a new police chief after almost a year of trying to fill that role.

The hiring of Police Chief Adrian Baker — the mayor’s preferred candidate — was welcome news, but the Sunday firing of Jack A. “Jay” Gullo Jr., who served as city attorney for about 20 years, came under fire Monday night during a City Council meeting, with council members verbally attacking the mayor’s decision.

“This decision was a pivotal step in fulfilling my commitment to challenge established norms and foster a culture of transparency, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the collective welfare of our community,” Miller wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “We appreciate Mr. Gullo’s years of service to our city and believe this change will greatly benefit our community’s future.”

Miller said in an interview that Gullo’s relationship with City Council members was not impartial or professional and that Gullo put the wishes of individual council members before the needs of the city.

Miller, who was elected mayor in May, said when he approached Gullo about issues, the attorney’s response was “that’s how we’ve always done it,” which the mayor said he found frustrating. Gullo could not be reached for comment.

Miller said that there needs to be a change in the climate and culture of the city government.

“I’m looking to move in a different direction,” Miller said at Monday’s meeting. “I’m looking for somebody who is willing to be professional. Somebody who is going to respect the boundaries, their legal obligations, and somebody who is going to put the legal issues of the town first.”

Council members said Monday night that they were angry about not being consulted about the attorney’s firing.

“You think you can just fire people because you want to,” Council member Judith Fuller said. “I think it’s very important that the public realize the kind of changes that you’re making.”

The council then voted unanimously to introduce an amendment to the city code that would stipulate a city attorney could only be removed from office by a vote of the City Council.

Council member and Mayor Pro Tem James McCarron said the council had asked Gullo to conduct an investigation into Miller’s “difficult behavior,” and accused Miller of firing Gullo to avoid that investigation.

“You must realize how serious this looks,” McCarron said. “We were about to begin an investigation on impropriety and the day before that investigation was to begin, he gets fired. That looks very bad. The impropriety that you’ve exhibited since you first sat down in that chair. There has been nothing that’s been done right that I can tell.

“Part of city government involves a mayor and a City Council. You’ve excluded the City Council in every turn. We’ve had no role in city government since May. Not only that, each meeting since May, since I returned to council, we’ve had issues come before us the day before or that very night that we needed to act on without the proper background. That’s improper if nothing else.”

Miller said he had been looking into the actions of the city attorney since Miller took office in May.

Council member Diane Foster also expressed frustration with Miller.

“You are under the impression that everything about Taneytown is broken, you’re going to fix everything, and you’re going to fix it by yourself,” she said. “You know everything!

“You think everybody works for you. You think you have executive power over every individual in this city. That is not the case. ... I think it was disgusting and a travesty, and it would be disturbing if we chose to just let you get away with these things without saying something.”

Miller said that he did not believe everything in Taneytown is broken. “I believe the city government of Taneytown is broken,” he said. “That’s why I ran.”

He also challenged Fuller about the amount of work she has done in the eight years she has been on the council.

“If you really think that I’m not doing [the] residents’ work of Taneytown, then censure me. Let them petition me. By all means. But I will tell you, every day I’m answering phone calls. Every day I’m working for the residents here. Everyday I’m responding to people. I spend more time probably in the past six months than you have in your eight years,” Miller said to Fuller.

McCarron said he has gotten questions from residents concerning Miller’s behavior.

“The way you are operating is endangering the City of Taneytown,” McCarron said. “What you’re doing is destroying this town. They ask me, ‘How can we stop this madness?’ I honestly tell them,’ I don’t know.’ They don’t trust you.”

Former Maryland Natural Resources Police superintendent hired as new police chief

On Nov. 8, the City Council voted to appoint Adrian Baker as the new chief of the Taneytown Police Department.

Maj. Robert Mitchell, deputy chief of the Taneytown Police Department, had been overseeing the department since former Chief Jason Etzler was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 24, 2022, then resigned on Nov. 2, 2022.

Baker, who has assumed his new post, was introduced during Monday night’s meeting.

He began his law enforcement career in 1984, when he entered the Maryland Natural Resources Police Academy to become a conservation police officer. He worked with the MNRP for 28 years, stationed primarily on the Eastern Shore. His last post before retiring was commander of the Natural Resources Police central region, which includes Carroll County. He worked in that role for six years.

After retiring from the MNRP, in 2012, he was hired as police chief of Chestertown in Kent County, where he worked for seven years overseeing the town’s 15-officer department.

Baker said Chestertown is “very close in size and population to Taneytown.”

In September 2019, Baker was appointed as superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police by Gov. Larry Hogan. He left that role in January, he said.

Baker, who will be paid approximately $130,000 a year, said he appreciates the opportunity to lead Taneytown’s police department.

“I’m certainly going to assess the police department and see where we stand,” he said Monday. “That’s going to take a little time. Upon that completion, then I’m going to present probably a five-year strategic plan, and that will have measurable goals and objectives. I will certainly inform you of those goals and objectives.”

Baker said he wants to address retention and recruitment within the department.

“If we make the decision to support this police department, and certainly this town deserves a strong and viable police department, it will be money well spent,” he said. “The purpose of a police department is to provide value to a community, and I will make sure that we do that in a fiscally responsible manner, so that all our citizens are safe, and our property is protected.”