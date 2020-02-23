Historical Society to debut speaker series Feb. 27 to help people ‘learn a little about the county’

The Historical Society of Carroll County will feature a familiar local figure when it debuts its new, nighttime speaker series on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Historical Society chose Warren Dorsey, as well as Dorsey’s biographer Jack White, to speak at the first installment of the Talks at the Tavern series.
The series opener will be in the Historic Cockey’s Tavern at 216 E. Main St., Westminster at 7 p.m. The fee will be $3 for Historical Society members and $7 for non-members, to be paid at the door.
Light refreshments will be served and two attendees will have the chance to get gift bags that include a copy of White’s book about Dorsey’s life, “In Carrie’s Footprints: The Long Walk of Warren Dorsey." Other signed copies of the book will be available for sale.
Steven Jakobovic, executive director of the Historical Society of Carroll County, said the series started as a response to a survey from a member of the society who thought the organization could improve on its Box Lunch Talks.
“One of the points of feedback that they has was that they’d like to see more evening programming because we usually have our BLTs during the day and they also wanted us to be open on Saturdays, so we are now open on Saturdays," said Jakobovic.
The plan is for speaker series to be held February through October of this year, except April, according to Jakobovic. Each will take place in the Historic Cockey’s Tavern at 7 p.m.
Dorsey, 99, started school in the “underserved” Sykesville Colored School House, then served in World War II, studied microbiology and became a teacher and principal in Frederick, according to the society’s news release.
“I know he’s a great speaker, he’s 99 years old, just kind of a county treasure and we’re just happy to have him speak at our event,” said Jakobovic.
According to Jakobovic, next month’s Talks at the Tavern installment will feature James Lightner, a former professor at McDaniel College, to talk about two women in history.
“We’d like people to come in and enjoy good talk and inspiring talk, especially when it comes to folks like Warren Dorsey and the highlighted women in March,” said Jakobovic. “We want people to visit our facility and have a pleasant evening and enjoy themselves and learn a little about the county.”