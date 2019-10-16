There’s still time to nominate a local humanitarian for the 2019 Sylvia Canon Humanitarian Award, the annual honor bestowed by the Carroll County Community Services Council.
Nominations close on Friday, Oct. 18, and nomination forms can be downloaded from the Community Services Council Facebook page.
The 2019 award will be the 18th given annually since it was established to honor the memory of the founder of Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., Sylvia Canon. Past winners include Lynn Davis, executive director of the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau, and Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff.
A breakfast honoring the winner of the award will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, at Carroll Lutheran Village, in Westminster.
Completed forms must be sent to carrollcountycsc@gmail.com no later than Oct, 18.
For questions, send email to Stephanie Averett at saverett@cchabitat.org.