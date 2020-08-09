‘About to drive, ttyl’: Sykesville resident’s billboard design wins national distracted driving PSA contest

Project Yellow Light was established in 2007 by the family of Hunter Garner as a way to honor his memory after he died in a car crash at age 16. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, 2,841 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018. Texting while driving seems to be a problematic trend among younger drivers, according to the data ― that same year, 8% of people killed in crashes died when the drivers were distracted at the time of the crash.