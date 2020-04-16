Carroll County utility workers responding to water main break in Sykesville

The Carroll County Bureau of Utilities said Thursday afternoon it is working to fix a water main break in Sykesville.
Workers were in the process Thursday afternoon of determining the best approach to repair the break at the 7300 block of Springfield Ave. County staff were isolating the service area of the break, according to a news release from the Bureau of Utilities.
According the Andrew Watcher, chief of the Bureau of Utilities, the break was linked to a standard crack caused by an aging pipe.
System users might experience a fluctuation of water pressure in the afternoon and evening.
The water service is anticipated to return to normal operating conditions by the evening. Watcher estimates that the repairs should be done between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., though he said that isn’t guaranteed.
The Bureau of Utilities recommends in the release that residents affected by the break run cold water taps for several minutes because their water will likely be cloudy and have air in the system when service returns.
The bureau also advises users to refrain from using high water volume appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers during periods of cloudy water and low water pressure, according to the release.