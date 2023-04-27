Sykesville voter guide 2023: Here’s where candidates for Town Council stand on the issues

Editor’s note: Baltimore Sun Media’s voter guides allow candidates to provide their background, policy and platforms on issues, in their own words. Any questions or feedback can be sent to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.

On May 2, Sykesville residents will head to the polls to elect three members of Town Council. The race is uncontested, as the three incumbents are the only ones who filed nomination documents.

Advertisement

The town’s government includes six council members and a mayor, who all vote on ordinance-related issues. Town Council members earn $3,000 per year, town clerk Kerry Kavaloski said, and the position is considered nonpartisan.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town House, 7547 Main St., and mail-in ballots may be placed in the dropbox at the Town House until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Advertisement

Kavaloski said about 3,000 voters are registered in the municipality.

For more information on the election, go to https://www.townofsykesville.org/2259/Election-Information.

Town Council candidates

Anna Carter

Age: no response

Occupation: Desk Appraiser, Tesla Insurance

Election experience: Council since November 2013

Why are you running?

I have been a member of the Sykesville Town Council for the past 9.5 years. During my tenure, the town has met and overcome many challenges. The decision to seek re-election was a simple one. It’s about finishing the job. When I first got involved in town government one of my goals was to bring about the repurposing and preservation of the Warfield historic buildings. There are still obstacles to completing that vision, but the council is committed to pushing this project forward while protecting our community from unnecessary and unwanted expansion.

What is the most important issue in Sykesville?

Advertisement

Every issue that comes before the council is an important one. Each is guided by the desire to maintain Sykesville’s character and livability, while insuring we are moving forward with fiscal responsibility. Obviously, those issues involving large expenditures and complex negotiations require thorough investigation and take time. But something as simple as when to open and close the Splash Pad is important to those that enjoy our parks and recreation areas.

How should the council ensure that there are no real or perceived violations of the Open Meetings Act?

Exactly what the Mayor and Town Council is doing currently. No need for changes. All of Sykesville’s meetings of its Town Council, and Commissions are open, transparent, and compliant. We have no control over outside entities hiring expensive teams of lawyers to file a complaint and then drop gaslighting comments about wasting tax dollars and lack of transparency to embarrass us and reduce the public’s confidence in a process that had already run its legitimate course.

As Sykesville’s elected officials, we sometimes must make hard decisions. If those decisions are openly debated, allow for public input and result in outcomes that are in the best interest of Sykesville, as is this council’s proven track record, I can’t think of anything we should change regarding open meetings.

What types of new projects should be a priority for Sykesville and why?

In the beginning of the year the council held our annual Strategic planning meeting where we identified those projects deemed most important to Sykesville’s future. Among them was the renovation of the former B.F.Shriver Cannery building, also known as the apple butter factory, located at South Branch Park. Mayor Link was able to obtain a 2 million dollar grant to assist the town with this project and we are all excited to move this project forward. Among many others is the development of the Sandosky lot which most residents will know as the empty buildings behind E.W. Beck’s restaurant. All of these projects will increase opportunities for the town’s continued success.

Advertisement

Would you change anything about Sykesville’s growth and development?

It is not up to me to change anything about Sykesville’s growth and development. That is guided by our Comprehensive Plan and our constituents. As an elected official it is my responsibility to make sure the voices of our residents are being considered in all our decisions. Our Comprehensive Plan lays the foundation of the Town’s future growth and vision.

Mark A. Dyer

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired Federal Computer Scientist and manager.

Election experience: I was first elected in 2019.

Why are you running?

Advertisement

I feel that Sykesville has been managed well for many years now. I wish to continue that direction. As my campaign slogan says: Keep Sykesville on Track.

What is the most important issue in Sykesville?

Warfield development. The people of the town have spoken and it is up to us to be faithful to their wishes.

How should the council ensure that there are no real or perceived violations of the Open Meetings Act?

We will follow all applicable laws, rules and guidelines to abide by the Open Meetings Act.

What types of new projects should be a priority for Sykesville and why?

Advertisement

Projects that meet the needs of the citizens without undue cost or loss of our small-town feel.

Would you change anything about Sykesville’s growth and development?

I would not stop development but I would slow it. Our Planning Commission does an excellent job of ensuring that what development does occur meets the needs of our citizens.

Jeremiah C. Schofield

Age: I am 44 years old.

Occupation: I am the CEO of a start-up Executive Coaching firm entitled Arthur Merlin LLC. I am an author.

Election experience: I am a Town Councilmember in Sykesville, Maryland. And I also serve the American people as a federal employee. This is my third time running for Town Council in Sykesville, MD. I lost in my first campaign in 2017 and then immediately volunteered to join the Planning Commission. I won my second campaign in 2019 and have served on the Town Council the last four years.

Advertisement

Why are you running?

The primary reason I am running for re-election is because I want to finish what we have started in the town. When I ran for election in 2017 and 2019, I wanted to see more connectivity through the use of enhanced trail systems and safer access to public schools and Main Street; I wanted to ensure that strategic growth and development opportunities were balanced against the small-town charm of our community; I wanted to ensure the town was economically stable; and I wanted to bring stability to the town by selecting a competent Town Manager. Over the last four years, I have partnered with my colleagues on the Town Council to upgrade our trail systems, provide a safe walking path to Freedom Park, and enhance our parks. I have advocated for repurposing the old Dinky Rail System for a rails to trails initiative. I voted down a zone text amendment that was requested by a developer that was out of balance with what the Town residents wanted related to growth and development. I voted for development of many properties in town that promoted economic growth along our Main Street area and in concert with our small-town charm. This includes moving forward with engineering studies for 714 Sandosky and road improvements along Baldwin Drive and Oklahoma Avenue. I was fortunate to be on the Council when we were able to vote to pay off our remaining debt (which was a culmination of many fiscally responsible decisions several Town leaders, both past and present, were a part of). I developed a micro-grant program that provided many of our small businesses economic relief during COVID-19, which in turn allowed our town businesses to have a zero vacancy rate on Main Street, when many other towns in Maryland and around the country struggled to keep doors open. I also voted to bring on our current Town Manager, who has provided stability, service, and expertise to an assortment of issues the Town has faced these past four years. And yet, the job is still not done. I don’t just want to see engineering documents, I want to see new businesses opened, enhanced park systems, enhanced walkability, rehabilitation to some of our historic structures, and most importantly our town residents enjoying it all.

What is the most important issue in Sykesville?

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The most important issue in Sykesville remains the rehabilitation of the old buildings that used to be a part of Springfield hospital and is well known as Warfield. When I first joined the Town Council, I was hopeful for a successful project. There were plans at that time to build beautiful town homes, commercial real estate, a hotel, and various other retail space. I am hopeful in the next four years that we will find a path forward to repair, renovate, and get tenants or residents into these properties.

How should the council ensure that there are no real or perceived violations of the Open Meetings Act?

Transparency in government is of the utmost importance to me. When we are transparent, explain the context of why we are making certain decisions, and work out our differences in a public setting, we build trust with the community. Real or perceived violations of the Open Meetings Act are not tolerable. To this end, the Town Council and its members should continue to conduct themselves beyond reproach and communicate candidly in accordance with all laws and regulations, which we have done the last four years.

Advertisement

What types of new projects should be a priority for Sykesville and why?

I would like to see better use of the Town of Sykesville riverfront. One of our goals is to make Sykesville a destination spot for people to travel to both far and wide. This will strengthen our economic viability, small businesses, and property values. I would like to see the Old Cannery next to South Branch Park rehabilitated. Mayor Stacy Link has done incredible work to get substantial grant funding to conduct engineering and construction. I would love to see a multi-use community center where we could engage in continual learning, the arts, and various events. I would like to see the Old Dinky Rail converted into a rails to trails pathway. By doing so, we would provide a safe pathway for our children to walk to Sykesville Middle School. I would also like to see continued enhanced community policing. When our citizens know that our police are there to protect and serve...to play basketball...to get a drink from the lemonade stand...to walk in to a local business just to make sure everything is okay...we are a better community for it.

Would you change anything about Sykesville’s growth and development?

Not many understand the work of the Town of Sykesville’s Planning Commission. The Planning Commissioners are a group of volunteers who review and approve concept and various site plans for development within our community. Each year, they review multiple plans for changes to properties, changes in use of properties, new properties being developed and more. This part of our process should continue. We need to continue to infill our town with a balance of different forms of housing and commercial/retail businesses. To this end, we plan on conducting a comprehensive review of our zoning beginning in FY2024. This will be a very public process and we will give the opportunity to our community to have a voice.