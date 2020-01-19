Sykesville’s Town Council voted last week to establish a new Volunteer Appreciation Day and also recognized local Girl Scouts and other volunteers for their work.
Downtown Sykesville Connection presented certificates at the council’s Jan. 13 meeting to some of its volunteers and some volunteers from a local Girl Scout troop that helped with the maintenance last year of the parklet — a “pop-up” lounge area with benches and plants — that was installed at the intersection of Main Street and Sandosky Road.
Farmer’s market volunteers Mason Harrison, Eddie Watson, and Nathan Godfrey were recognized for their help with various activities and setting up for each market. Kiera St. Pierre was also going to be recognized but couldn’t make the Monday night meeting, according to Beth Currence, Sykesville Farmers Market manager.
“Our market is unique that we try to make it an event that the whole family can enjoy. We had a bounce house, sensory tables, games, non profit showcases, and entertainment. With that in mind, it takes volunteers to set up and clean up all of these things," Currence said in an email. “Mason, Nathan, Eddie, and Kiera showed up on multiple weekends early in the morning to help set up and they were there in 90+ degree weather sweeping, breaking down the bounce house, tents, and tables. They came with a positive attitude and were always willing to help with anything that was asked of them. Our market’s success this past season was owed in large part to the help these volunteers provided. We couldn’t have a market without volunteers.”
Julie Della-Marie, Downtown Sykesville Connection’s executive director, awarded Girl Scout Junior Troop 1020 with a certificate and a gift card to Norwood Ice Cream and Candy Company, with whom Downtown Sykesville Connection has partnered before.
“The Girl Scouts, they are volunteering with the Green Committee of the Downtown Sykesville Connection, and when we put the parklet in, we wanted to have planters on it," Della-Marie said. "We repurposed wooden pallets to create planters on both sides of the parklet, and that added more to the maintenance of the structure because someone had to plant the planters and the summer was extremely hot, so someone had to water that. Those little girls did a fabulous job.”
The Girl Scouts performed maintenance at least twice a week, starting right after it was installed in August.
The town’s intern, Jared Cohen, who is a senior at Liberty High School, introduced a resolution proclaiming that the third Saturday of the month of January should be designated as Volunteer Appreciation Day.
“The town have approximately 25 consistent volunteers who work year round to keep things running smoothly here,” he said. “I and Kerry [Chaney, Sykesville town clerk] felt that this was a good way to help show appreciation and show that just because a lot of times they go unnoticed and unthanked doesn’t mean they need to go unthanked.”
The town unanimously agreed to dedicate the third Saturday of January as Volunteer Appreciation Day, just in time for the Volunteer Appreciation breakfast this Saturday, which will now be held each year on the new dedicated day for volunteers.