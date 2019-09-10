Sykesville’s new town manager coming from Charles Town, W. Va.

Joe Cosentini was hired as the new town manager of Sykesville at the town’s town council meeting Monday night.
Sykesville Mayor Ian Shaw announced the hiring in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
Cosentini served Charles Town, West Virginia, for nine years as city clerk, assistant city manager and city manager, according to the release.
He also served as the city’s utility board chairman, zoning administrator, and city representative on the County Economic Development Authority in Charles Town, according to the release.
Cosentini will take the place of former Town Manager Aretha Adams, who resigned after one year in the position.
He will begin his duties in his new position on Oct. 1.