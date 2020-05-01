Sykesville council considering grant program for small businesses hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

“We all know that we’re sitting kind of in an unprecedented time; the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic has definitely affected everywhere in the world, our state, our country and of course, our town,” Schofield said. “In getting ready to put together this proposal, we’re in extraordinary times — it seems like a time where it’s called for extraordinary measures. I will say that this is an unconventional thing. It’s not the normal everyday occurrence that a town like us would be doing something like this type of program.