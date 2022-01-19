State Highway Administration to launch $2.5 million storm drain system upgrade in Sykesville

A $2.5 million state-funded project aims to upgrade an aging storm drain system in Sykesville.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced the plans Tuesday.
The project is slated for Route 851, from Main Street to Warfield Road, in Sykesville. The existing drainage system was installed prior to 1970, and roadway pavement is currently deteriorating along Springfield Avenue.
Planned work includes removing the current storm drain and installing a new system. Other improvements include a new curb, gutter and sidewalk along southbound Springfield Avenue, according to a news release.
“Infrastructure is the foundation of our communities and highway system and this project will help address one of Carroll County’s transportation priorities along the Sykesville corridor,” SHA administrator Tim Smith said in a news release. “Working with the county, MDOT SHA is taking action to increase the resilience of our system while improving pedestrian access, especially for students who walk to nearby schools.”
The state project is being coordinated with a Carroll County project to replace the waterline infrastructure along Springfield Avenue. The county will first remove the existing waterline and install a new one.
Once the new waterline is installed, the state will begin work by removing the existing drain system. The project is in the design phase. SHA’s portion of construction is anticipated this fall.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.