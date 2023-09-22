Fatal police shooting of Sykesville man in June was ‘necessary,’ according to Carroll state’s attorney

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office has determined that the fatal shooting of a Sykesville man by the Maryland State Police on June 4 was “reasonable, necessary, and proportional.”

State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker stated in an email Friday addressed to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown that he would not prosecute Sgt. Jesse Hartsock of the Maryland State Police for the shooting death of Jack C. Cimino Jr., 52, of Sykesville.

“We believe, based upon our comprehensive review, that the use of deadly force by Sgt. Hartsock, after nearly a 10-hour barricade/standoff situation, was reasonable, necessary, and proportional, given the totality of the circumstances, to prevent an imminent threat to him and others,” the email states.

Thomas Lester, public information officer in the Office of the Attorney General, said Friday that a redacted copy of its investigative report into the incident would be released within 30 days.

On Aug. 11 the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland State Attorney General’s Office released body camera footage from the shooting.

Three videos were posted on YouTube, showing three perspectives of the incident at an apartment on Liberty Road in Sykesville. The incident began about 9 p.m. June 3, when state police responded to a report that a man had called a crisis hotline threatening to commit suicide.

When they arrived at the apartment, state troopers attempted to make contact with Cimino, then declared a barricade, bringing in the state police, along with SWATand crisis negotiation teams throughout the night, according to an attorney general’s office news release.

A 10-hour standoff followed, ending at about 7 a.m., June 4, when Hartsock shot Cimino. Cimino was taken to a hospital where he died.

Hartsock, who has worked with the state police for 15 years and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau, was moved to an administrative role following the shooting, per department policy, according to Maryland State Police spokesperson Ron Snyder. Hartsock remains on administrative leave as of Friday, according to the state police.

Shoemaker stated in the email that his office’s investigation included examining Brown’s report, information from the Maryland State Police, witness statements from civilians and law enforcement, body-worn camera footage, videos, photographs, and an autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Shoemaker also reviewed a report from the Independent Investigations Division as well as applicable law, including state police policies and procedures.

Shoemaker said the events of June 4 were tragic.

“Nonetheless, Sgt. Hartsock was faced with an imminent deadly threat from Mr. Cimino and his actions were entirely justified,” he said. “The MSP attempted to de-escalate the situation for over 10 hours. During the negotiations, there were at least 12 requests that Mr. Cimino disarm.

“Numerous troopers spoke to Mr. Cimino by telephone and in person and assured him that they were there to help him,” he said. “The Maryland State Police discussed the use of less lethal force. Unfortunately, due to the distance between troopers and the location of Mr. Cimino, it was determined that the option of less lethal force was not advisable because of the lethal threat posed by Mr. Cimino.”

Shoemaker said from the start, Cimino made threats to shoot any law enforcement officers who were there.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner autopsy/toxicology report stated that Mr. Cimino had a blood alcohol level of 0.19 and had Xanax in his system at the time of his death,” he said.

Several times Cimino said he could “see troopers behind the BEARCAT,” which is an armored vehicle used by the SWAT team, and that “he was going to shoot them.

“On numerous occasions troopers observed Mr. Cimino exit his home with knives and then a handgun and act in an aggressive manner,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said Cimino became more agitated and more aggressive as the standoff went on and that Cimino aimed a black handgun at police, which was found near his body.

According to an obituary posted by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home, Cimino was a longtime member and volunteer in the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, beginning as a junior member in his early teens. He worked in the emergency response and health care field, most recently as a phlebotomist for 27 years, according to the obituary.