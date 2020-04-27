Sykesville named quarterfinalists in America’s Main Street Contest

Sykesville was named a quarterfinalist in America’s Main Street Contest, the only town in Maryland to move forward in the contest.
The town was nominated over a month ago. The contest is presented by Independent We Stand, an organization that promotes buying local and supporting small businesses across the country, according to its website.
This is the last part of the contest for people to vote, which will last until May 24. The top 10 semifinalists will be announced May 25 and a panel of judges will choose the winner, which will be awarded the grand prize of $25,000.
Due to the coronavirus, most of the cash prize would go toward small businesses in Sykesville, according to Julie Della-Maria, executive director of the Downtown Sykesville Connection.
“[Small businesses] are the fun window of what we do,” said Della-Maria.
According to a press release from Sykesville Main Street, enduring the survival and vitality of Carroll County Main Streets is more important now than ever before, as many across the country stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
They town has been posting the competition on its social media accounts and website, along with Della-Maria passing it along to her friends overseas.
The announcement came at a time when many needed the morale boost, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and this did the just that, according to Della-Maria.
“We are really putting a focus on trying to fight the desperation and trying to help people coping with isolation,” said Della-Maria. “So it was really heartwarming to see that we are still succeeding, that we have something else to look forward to.”
People can cast their votes for America’s Main Street Contest on the contest website and can vote up to 25 times a day.
“I hope we can gain the support of Carroll County and Maryland,” said Della-Maria.