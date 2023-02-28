Sykesville mayor and Town Council disagree with opinion that they violated the state’s Open Meetings Act

Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link issued a lengthy statement Monday night on the findings that she and the Town Council violated the Open Meetings Act, a state statue that requires state and local public bodies to hold meetings in public, or give the public adequate notice of closed meetings and to allow the public to inspect meeting minutes.

Link read her statement at a meeting of the Sykesville Town Council, saying that she and the Town Council disagreed with the opinion of the state Open Meetings Compliance Board that they had violated the Open Meetings Act last year.

“We are making this statement this evening to tell the public that we are acting in your best interests, and you’ve entrusted us to do this through your voice and your confidence,” Link said.

Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Last Oct. 31, the state Open Meetings Compliance Board issued a seven-page opinion that states the Sykesville Town Council, which consists of the mayor and six other members, violated the Open Meetings Act when a quorum of the council attended Sykesville Planning Commission meetings on Feb. 7, 2022 and March 21, 2022.

At both meetings, the state determined, the Sykesville Town Council received information about a matter of public business that would be coming before the planning commission for a vote.

The state further ruled that texting among members of the council at the March 21, 2022 meeting violated the act’s requirements, that public bodies generally meet in open session and permit any member of the general public to attend.

In December 2021, Warfield Companies, the developers of Warfield at Historic Sykesville, a mixed-use housing and commercial development on Route 32, filed a zoning text amendment with the town to construct less commercial space and instead build affordable housing.

The request was referred to the Planning Commission, which held two meetings, one on Feb. 7, 2022 and another on March 21, 2022. The Planning Commission ultimately recommended denial of the application. On June 21, the council voted unanimously to deny Warfield’s application.

In November, the Town of Sykesville appealed a judicial review that found the council and Link in violation of the Open Meetings Act. The town filed the appeal Nov. 14 in Carroll County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

Warfield, the Maryland Building Industry Association and the Open Meetings Compliance Board asked the court to dismiss the appeal, according to court documents.

The appeal was dismissed by Circuit Court Judge Fred S. Hecker on Feb. 2.

“Warfield is very pleased with the court’s ruling,” Timothy Maloney, attorney for Warfield said in an email. “The town wasted taxpayer dollars with a frivolous appeal of the board’s clear guidance, finding that they violated the Open Meetings Act.

“The town violated the Open Meetings Act in an effort to undermine the independence of the town Planning Commission and deprive Warfield of due process,” he said. “Throughout, the town has demonstrated a complete lack of transparency in their persistent efforts to scuttle the Warfield project.”

David Bowersox, counsel for the Maryland Building Industry Association and Warfield, said both are satisfied with the ruling.

The board’s conclusions are more cautionary guidance than a punitive rebuke,” Bowersox wrote in an email. “The goal is protecting the integrity of local administrative proceedings, within the scope of the Open Meetings Act to assure that town citizens and property owners all have the right to a transparent hearing, on a ‘level playing field’ and that they will be treated fairly.”

Since the mayor and council were found in violation of the Open Meetings Act, they were required to announce the violation, and orally summarize the opinion. Link did that Monday night. She explained the violations, summarized the opinion, and offered the council’s reasoning on why they disagreed with the ruling.

Link said there was no harm done to the public by having council members at the Planning Commission meetings. The meetings were broadcast live to the public, she said.

“And, the public could see who was in the audience,” she said. “No public business transpired out of view of the public, which is [what] the Open Meetings Act is intended to prevent,” she said. “There was absolutely no evidence [of] or any intention by the council to circumvent the Open Meetings Act. In fact, the circumstances were quite to the contrary.

“Members of the council could have just as easily watched proceedings of the Planning Commission from any remote location, however, council members very public attendance was to show that we were paying attention to the very important process as consideration of these text amendment requests, as they made their way through the very appropriate steps of a very public process.

“At no time at either meeting was a quorum of the council in communication either directly or by serial text or emails,” she said. “There was absolutely no case law in support of a conclusion that passive observation of a public meeting by another governmental entity, by individuals who happen to be in the same room, but are not interacting as a group, constitutes a meeting.”

Link said the council members sat “generally separately in the audience and listened to the proceedings without communicating with each other as a group.” An activity in which each of them could have watched separately by Zoom if they had in any way been attempting to evade the requirements of the Open Meetings Act, or hide anything from the public.

“I and the Town Council found their proposal to be unacceptable, as did the residents of Sykesville, who overwhelming expressed their opposition,” Link said. “All these allegations were made in an attempt to show that the council was trying to improperly influence the Planning Commission, when in fact the actions of the Planning Commission, members of the Town Council, and the overwhelming voice of public opinion were entirely centered around the fact that the majority of people in our community do not want what the developer is asking for.”