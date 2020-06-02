Sykesville wins national contest for Best Main Street of America

Sykesville has won the title of Best Main Street of America.
According to a Tuesday morning news release from Independent We Stand, organizer of the contest, Sykesville was able to accrue “unprecedented” votes.
As part of Sykesville’s win, the town will receive the grand prize of $25,000.
Previously, Julie Della-Maria, executive director of the Downtown Sykesville Connection, told the Times a large portion of the grand prize would go toward the small businesses in Sykesville.
“Winning this contest is about more than just adding another accolade to our already wonderful list of accomplishments as a Main Street program. It allows us to provide even more support to our local business community in a time of dire need,” Della-Maria said in the release. “Along with an existing microgrant program with the Town of Sykesville, we plan to use our cash prize to help our members get through the coronavirus crisis.”
Additional prizes to the contest include STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL dealer in the U.S., Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree, Free One Day Downtown Assessment from Flip This Town, Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree, PPG Paints $500 shopping spree, public relations and social media recognition, and a special plaque for the winner to proudly display, according to the release.
This article will be updated.