Sykesville’s Main Street water and sewer project plagued by unforeseen issues, but stays on time

Unforeseen issues continue to impact a water and sewer improvement project along Main Street in the Town of Sykesville.

Inclement weather, the discovery of an abandoned gasoline storage tank, a significant amount of rock, quality control issues and sewer lining issues have all caused headaches for those involved.

On Nov. 16, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved a change in the original construction agreement for the $2.76 million project. Of that amount, commissioners approved the use of $136,767.16 to complete several improvements that were not in the original scope of the project.

“The Sykesville Main Street water and sewer project was a challenge from the onset,” said Andrew C. Watcher, bureau chief with the county’s Bureau of Utilities. “The overall work has involved replacing decades-old infrastructure within the Main Street right-of-way, while maintaining water and sewer service to the residential and commercial properties, as well as keeping the roadway and sidewalks open to traffic and pedestrians.

“One of the major issues that we had with this project is the lack of accuracy of the actual [construction]drawings,” he said.

The following are some of the issues being addressed by the contractor, Pessoa Construction Co., of Fairmount Heights, according to a county briefing paper.

Excavation of excessive rock on Main Street that was not identified in the collection of samples from underground.

Installation of additional water pipe fitting at the intersection of Oklahoma Road and Main Street, and at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Main Street.

Delays related to the discovery, removal and disposal of contaminated soils.

Extra depth of construction related to a fire hydrant.

Problems with concrete.

The opening and investigation of an abandoned underground storage tank, as required by the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Additional exploration activity before connecting the water mains at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Main Street.

Installation of a fire hydrant at Centennial Park on Baldwin Drive.

“These items would have to be addressed one way or another,” Watcher said. “We’re not being taken advantage of or gouged by the contractor.”

The additional projects do not delay the improvement project, which Watcher said is “virtually done.”

Commissioners approved a 40-day extension on the project at a cost of $28,470 on Oct. 26. The original contract allowed for 263 days. The extension takes the project through this month.

The county is in the midst of asking the contractor, Whitman, Requardt & Associates, of Baltimore, for reimbursement, Watcher said at the Oct. 26 meeting. The overall construction improvements require the presence of a full-time inspector to resolve day-to-day work and to ensure quality installation.

The overall scope of work on Main Street has been broken into separate projects, to shorten the construction timeline.