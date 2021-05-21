Game on Main: Sykesville to host inaugural video game competition, May 22

A competition will be taking place from 12 to 4 p.m. in downtown Sykesville, and gamers will be playing favorites such as Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and Mario Kart, according to a Downtown Sykesville Connection news release. Game On Main features three video game trucks — 20-minute rounds on Rocket League and Super Smash Bros., in an 8 player split-screen set up with one winner being selected at the end of each round.