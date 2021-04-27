Sykesville mayoral, council candidates outline priorities, differences during forum

Town Council member Stacy Link drew distinctions between herself and incumbent Mayor Ian Shaw while Shaw talked about the town’s success over his eight years in office during a Sykesville Candidates Forum.
Questions ranged from the Warfield Project and growth to parking to communication. Council candidates followed the mayoral candidates during the two-hour forum. Steve Enslow, chairman of the Sykesville Planning Commission, moderated the event, which was held virtually April 22 and broadcast by the Community Media Center. It can be viewed on the CMC’s YouTube channel.
The election is set for Tuesday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town House, 7547 Main Street in Sykesville.
Link said in her opening statement that she’s been fighting for her place in this world her entire life and will go toe-to-toe with anyone on behalf of this town. She also said Sykesville has had the same mayor for eight years and asked rhetorically whether people felt informed. She vowed to create an advisory committee with representatives from every neighborhood, said she doesn’t believe in taking on debt and said the mayor has ignored potential private-public partnerships. She said walkability is a key part of what she wants for downtown.
Shaw countered that during his eight years Sykesville has experienced exponential growth and revitalization. He said he has worked hard to deliver on campaign promises and that voters don’t have to guess how he will do as mayor because of his track record. He said he is proud of the role he has played, that he has enhanced benefits and reduced taxes and that connectivity has been increased, parks redeveloped and gateways enhanced. He said Sykesville has reached “astounding heights” and he credited volunteers business owners, the Town Council and the Downtown Sykesville Connection for working together to better the town.
Link said she has consistently voted against overdevelopment and focused on historic preservation, accusing the mayor and current council members of lacking an understanding of the positive economic and environmental impacts of such an approach.
Shaw said he wants to prioritize implementation of the 10-year comprehensive plan, bringing all partners back into the equation on the Warfield project and on stormwater management.
When asked a question about parking, Link said it’s the third time she’s been asked about parking during a forum and that Sykesville doesn’t have a parking problem but rather “intermittent parking challenges. She said he helped free up two spots in front of the post office for evening and weekend use and also “injected” herself into a parking situation St. Paul’s was having some five years ago.
Shaw said he would like to see parking restrictions removed on Main Street and that “assets” were acquired to offset parking issues, speaking of the Sandusky property, which is near Town House the police station. He conceded perception of a problem is a powerful thing. He said walkability is a good thing and that the entire nature of parking is changing but that, overall, it’s a manageable situation.
Regarding business sustainability and growth, Shaw said the key is working with the “three prongs” of the business community, owners, the town council and the Downtown Sykesville Connection. “Obviously, the pandemic has been devastating to our small business community,” he said, noting he was proud of what they had done in terms of helping with grants and coordinating with the county and state.
Link said she will garner public-private partnerships for “thoughtful redevelopment” and that calculated investments in the town must be followed by seizing opportunities. “This has not been Mayor Shaw’s practice,” she said. She also noted that the Downtown Sykesville Connection has yielded a $2 million return on investment and said there’s a reason Main Street businesses have been 100% occupied for five years running.
The Warfield project, work on property that was sold by the town to developers in 2018, came up frequently during the forum.
“Under the current mayor’s watch, the developers have fallen into default on our sales agreement while the historic buildings have only further deteriorated,” Link said. She said that, by now the developers were supposed to have invested $2.2 million for building restoration and to date have invested only $274,000 while “whispering” about a high-density housing plan. She said, as mayor, she would respect the original vision of the citizens of Sykesville for the project.
Shaw said the biggest threat to the project is lack of a shared vision.
“We have a vision, the town does, of a live, work and play environment over there. They have a vision of a housing project. And that’s not what we sold this for,” he said, noting they worked with the county and state to sell this project for a mixed use project.
“Rest assured, folks, they don’t have the zoning to do anything else,” he said. He disagreed with Link about suing the developers however.
The candidates were asked if the $50,000 given annual to the Downtown Sykesville Connection by the town is too much, not enough or the right among.
“Definitely not too much,” Link said. “I’m comfortable with the annual investment.”
Said Shaw: “This has been a great investment. .... I think the town can help more to be honest.”
They were asked about the most important job of the mayor.
Shaw said it was being a passionate face of the town and advocating for it, setting an example through leadership, to work with staff and the town manager and to coordinate daily activities. He also noted the need to advocate to the state, calling himself a pit bull and saying, “state highway, they hate seeing me at these meetings.”
Link said “undoubtedly the most important job is literally showing up.” She talked about the need to be approachable and informative. She returned to the theme that Shaw does not communicate enough with the Town Council and citizens. “We have been on the receiving end of cherry-picked information shared by our mayor with us. We are left to feel in the dark on many big decisions and negotiations.”
Shaw denied that he withholds information and said he works wells with the council and that “many people” have helped us succeed ... and I’m proud of that.”
The five candidates for Town Council followed the mayoral candidates. Three seats are at stake. Incumbents Leo Keenan, who has spent the past 14 years on the council, and Alan Grasley, who has served two nonconsecutive terms on the council, are up against Elizabeth Guroff, William Keith Mathis, and Frank Robert.
These candidates found more common ground, with everyone wanting to keep Sykesville’s small-town feel while increasing the ability for people to get from residences to Main Street, and crediting the Downtown Sykesville Connection for its success in marketing and securing grants for businesses.
Grasley said he has been a town resident for 18 years and that during his two terms on the council his voting has been to decrease taxes, approve funds for the stabilization and reserve funds and that he is also a Maryland Municipal League graduate. He said his top priorities, if elected, will be maintaining quality services, lauding the current level of service from police, public works and town staff, and fiscal responsibility, keeping the tax rate low to give the town flexibility in the future.
Guroff also said she has lived in Sykesville for 18 years and that she wants to give back to the town focusing on connections “between Main Street and your street,” moving the Warfield project forward and increasing engagement with you adults through a youth council. She said her top priorities, if elected, will be the development plan, including Warfield and connecting town residents with downtown, perhaps having a town trolley so people don’t have to park downtown or walk the hills.
Keenan said he has lived in Sykesville since 1999, noting that making Main Street more like Ellicott City’s was his focus when he first elected in 2007 and that, as the liaison to the Downtown Sykesville Connection, he’s very proud of the work that’s been done. He said his top priorities would be maintaining the small-town feel by continuing to work with the connection and make sure business come to town and stay in town as well as connecting “the new town section, old town section down to main street and across the other side of Route 32″ to make sure there’s a way for everybody to get downtown without driving.
Mathis said he has lived in Sykesville for four years and he supports a balanced budget and the possible reduction of town property taxes as well as a vibrant downtown Sykesville, completion of Warfield project as outlined in the 2030 master plan and the town’s strong and community-sensitive police department. He said his top priorities will be development of the Warfield project (”Everyone wants it done”) and growing the economic impact of Main Street, continuing the improvement of parking, sidewalks, gathering spaces and seating for Sykesville’s “charming downtown area.”
Robert said Sykesville is in a great place, moving in right direction, and he wants to keep it going because what’s important today may not be what’s most important next year and two years from now. He said voters should ask themselves if candidates are trustworthy and approachable and lead Sykesville where they want it to go as well as whether they are positive or negative.
He said his top priorities are safety, so as not to lose residents to seemingly safer areas, and technology, which he said he helped address when he was elected in 2007 through Wi-Fi and solar panels.