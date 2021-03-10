Brush fire in Sykesville believed to be caused by model airplane crash

A fast-spreading Tuesday brush fire near the Public Safety Training Center driver training facility is believed to have been started by a crashed model airplane.
The fire required multiple fire companies from Carroll and Howard counties to contain, according to the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department.
Sykesville fire and emergency medical services were alerted to the brush fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. The brush fire, initially believed to cover about one-half acre, is reported to have been driven by the wind.
Upon arrival, extra resources were requested including all-terrain vehicles from Sykesville and Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department and a brush truck from Winfield Community Fire Department. By the time the fire was contained it had grown to approximately 6 acres.
No injury or property damage was reported.
According to the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department twitter account: “The fire is believed to have started when a model airplane being operated from a nearby park crashed and caught fire.”
The department asks the public to avoid open burning due to dry and windy conditions, via social media.