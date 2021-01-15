Friday morning fire causes significant damage to Eldersburg business; no one injured

Firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore and Howard counties were called Friday morning to extinguish a structure fire on the 2800 block of Liberty Road in Eldersburg. No injuries were reported.
Sykesville Fire Department tweeted that crews responded to the fire Friday morning and that the public should avoid Liberty and Oakland Mills roads.
“There will be extensive overhaul on the scene and crews continue to work,” the department tweeted around 9:40 a.m.
The fire was focused on the Aldinger Signs and Murals office, which suffered significant damage.
According to Sykesville fire company spokesperson Gary McGinnis, no one was injured in the blaze that was reported about 8:45 a.m. Firefighters were able to control the single-alarm fire in about 45 minutes.
McGinnis said the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze and the cause of the fire has yet to be reported.
Bill Rehkopf, public information officer for the Sykesville Fire Department, said the time of the call, the firefighters’ response time and the diligence of the crew members prevented the fire from spreading to the building connected to Aldinger Signs and Murals. He said it used to be a gas station.
If it had taken another 5 or 10 minutes, it could have been a different story, he said.
“A lot of things went the right way to keep it from being worse,” he said.