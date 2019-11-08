Two people were found dead in a home that went up in flames Thursday night in Sykesville, according to a State Fire Marshal spokesperson.
The blaze burned a “historical property” in the 900 block of Raincliffe Road, according to Emily Witty, public information officer for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Witty did not know the age of the home.
There were no smoke detectors found in the home, Witty said.
There is “unfortunately, a huge increase in likelihood of not surviving a fire is if you’re not alerted in time to be able to get out,” Witty said.
The first victim was found on the first floor of the two-story single family home, according to Witty. The extent of damage delayed firefighters in finding the second victim, she said. The victims are on the way to the chief medical examiner’s office to be identified, Witty said.
The Sykesville Fire Department tweeted it found one victim on a stairway and another on the second floor of the home.
The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene shortly after firefighters arrived, according to Witty. Firefighters were dispatched a little after 9 p.m., Witty said.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
“Currently our investigation is to determine that, the origin and the cause,” Witty said Friday morning. “It’s an older property. There’s many sources that it could have come from.”
Investigation thus far does not suggest arson was the cause, according to Witty.
Sykesville Fire Department tweeted crews knocked out the fire in less than 30 minutes.
There were no injuries to firefighters, according to Witty.
Damage to the home is “pretty extensive, but it’s not a total loss,” Witty said.
The outside is intact, but the windows are gone and the interior is burned, according to Witty.
Sykesville Fire Department tweeted the fire was reported by a neighbor.
Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this story.
This story will be updated.