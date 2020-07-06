Sykesville man dies in Frederick County crash

A Sykesville man died after a two-vehicle crash in Frederick County Sunday, according to a Maryland State Police news release.
Duncan Hobby, 20, died from his injuries after the collision on Md. 31 at Clemsonville Road at about 4:45 p.m., Maryland State Police, Frederick barrack, said in the news release.
Hobby was driving a red Toyota Corolla that collided with a white Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hampstead resident Terry Alan Becker, who was uninjured, the release states. Two passengers who were in the car with Hobby were flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
There were no charges filed against Becker in online court records as of 10:40 a.m. Monday.
The crash is being investigated by Tfc. C. Silver of the Frederick barrack, the release reads.