Sykesville events this weekend include Black History Month art show and Cocoa Crawl

A curated art show spotlighting Black community members and heritage in Sykesville will be on display Friday at the Barrier-Free Studio in celebration of Black History Month.

Advertisement

Art and jewelry donated for the show by the community will be on display from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the studio at 7520 Main St., #103. The show kicks off the Downtown Sykesville Connection’s initiative toward more diversity, equity and inclusion, according to executive director Julie Della-Maria.

The Downtown Sykesville Connection is a community nonprofit that works to preserve, promote, and enhance the town.

Advertisement

“Diversity is the end goal, but we need to start with equity and inclusion to get there,” Della-Maria said. “Equity begets inclusion and inclusion leads to diversity, so we are remodeling our entire organization structure, strategic plan and programs to get there.”

To that extent, a justice, equity, diversity and inclusion committee will soon replace the Organization Committee of the Downtown Sykesville Connection, Della-Maria said.

The art show’s host, Barrier-Free, is a Sykesville nonprofit organization that provides inclusive art, self-advocacy, and social programming for adults with disabilities. Barrie-Free respresentatives will serve on the new committee.

Barrier-Free co-owner Lauren Burr said hosting the art exhibit aligns with the organization’s mission of amplifying marginalized voices.

Westminster artist Dominic Jones, 33, will be among those featured in the gallery. He is known for his big monkey mural in the TownMall of Westminster and Snallygaster mural in Sykesville. Jones said he created a unique piece for the Friday exhibit titled “Father’s Roots.” It is a texturized abstract featuring geometric shapes and colors from the Black American Heritage and Pan-African flags, he said.

“This piece represents something that was missing from my life and was missing from a lot of African American history,” Jones said.

“Father’s Roots” represents missing informational links that connect individuals to American history, Jones said, and he hopes audiences feel a sense of unity and cultural respect upon seeing it.

Advertisement

“I believe in unity, in all of us being together,” Jones said. “All of us are Americans, but I’m also an African American man.”

Another of Jones’ works, the first piece in his “Art in the Womb” series, also will be displayed in the show. The piece is a black-and-white painting of a sonogram of Jones’ son, who is now 13. The work was created in 2009. Jones said he did not initially intend for “Art in the Womb” to become a series, but several times expecting parents commissioned him to paint sonograms.

About half of the art featured will come from neurodivergent individuals with the help of resources from Barrier-Free, Burr said. Barrier-Free holds an annual art exhibition every September, with art for purchase made exclusively by those Barrier-Free serves.

Cocoa Crawl planned Saturday in Sykesville

The cocoa will be flowing in Sykesville this Saturday for the family friendly cocoa crawl through downtown.

Advertisement

Those who purchase a special mug for $10 will be granted free cocoa at more than 20 participating downtown Sykesville businesses from noon to 4 p.m. Mugs will be distributed at the lot outside Patapsco Distilling Co., 7609 Main St., while supplies last.

Megan Daniels, left, stands by while Denise Mathias, right, of Westminster pours a mug of hot cocoa for herself and Carla Smith and Jodie Clabaugh of Gettysburg take advantage of the fixings bar during the third annual Sykesville Main Street Cocoa Crawl in February 2020. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

The cocoa crawl began as an annual event in 2018 and was last held in February 2020. It was not held in 2021 or 2022 due to the pandemic.

“Not as many people tend to come out during the winter months,” said Patapsco Distilling Co. co-owner Dana Jendrek, who is organizing the event. “It helps get people downtown that may not otherwise know about Sykesville, or they do and it’s just an event to get people out, bring them downtown, get them into the different stores and see what each of the stores is about. It’s a really fun event and it’s family friendly, so bring your kids down.”

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Many businesses will offer a uniquely flavored cocoa, such as peanut butter or elderberry hot cocoa. Patapsco Distilling Co. will have cocoa with peppermint sprinkles, Jendrek said. Firehouse Creamery, at 7610 Main St., will give out a free scoop of vanilla ice cream to mix with cocoa.

“Each and every store has their own offering,” Della-Maria said. “Someone is going to have a different flavor or someone is going to add marshmallows to it, and that’s the way for the merchants to give back to the community, to bring families downtown for something that’s super cute for the kids.”

Cocoa is served up at Georgie Lu's during the third annual Sykesville Main Street Cocoa Crawl in February 2020. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

This year’s event will feature reusable travel mugs with lids, which should cut down on cocoa spillage, Della-Maria said.

Advertisement

About 250 of 350 mugs and admission tickets had already been sold as of midweek, Della-Maria said. Mugs are available for purchase online at DowntownSykesville.com.

The event will be held rain or shine.

“We wanted to bring this back,” Della-Maria said. “A lot of the programs we do cater to adults, but this one specifically is very family-friendly, very kid-friendly.”