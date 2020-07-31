74-year-old Sykesville woman seriously hurt in crash, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says

Police say two vehicles collided in Sykesville on Thursday night, sending one driver to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and fire/rescue personnel responded to the 300 block of Obrecht Road, east of Carmae Road, at about 8:45 p.m. for a collision, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A 2005 Suzuki heading east on Obrecht Road crossed over the double yellow line and collided head-on with a 2015 Chrysler van driven by a 52-year-old Sykesville man, the release reads. An ambulance took the driver of the Suzuki, a 74-year-old Sykesville woman, to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, the release states.
A 46-year-old Sykesville woman was a passenger in the Chrysler. Both she and the male driver did not suffer serious injuries and stayed at the scene, police wrote. Both vehicles were disabled and towed.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded, the release states, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Master Deputy Craft at 410-386-5900 or bcraft@carrollcountymd.gov.